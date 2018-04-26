Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, Biocon in news

Axis Bank, Biocon and Yes Bank among the companies that will be announcing March quarter earnings today. Photo: Mint

The Dow Jones industrial average closed higher for the first time in six sessions on Wednesday, recovering from sharp losses seen earlier in the day, as Boeing soared on strong earnings.

Asia markets were mostly up in early trade on Thursday, likely taking cues from modest gains on Wall Street, where the Dow closed higher for the first time in six sessions.

Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers announce merger to create telecom tower behemoth

Bharti Airtel’s tower arm Bharti Infratel Ltd and Indus Towers announced a merger which will create a pan-India tower company with a combined revenue of Rs25,360 crore, with over 163,000 towers, operating across all 22 telecom service areas in India.

ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: I-T dept issues fresh notice to Deepak Kochhar

The Income Tax Department has issued a fresh notice to Deepak Kochhar, the husband of ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with its tax evasion probe with links to the ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case, officials said.

Tata Power Renew may invest Rs6,100 crore in Andhra, Karnataka solar power projects

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) is eyeing upcoming solar power auctions for 1,200MW in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for Rs6,100 crore, reports Mint.

IDFC Bank to raise up to Rs5,000 crore via bonds

Private sector lender IDFC Bank on Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs5,000 crore by issuing bonds in next 12 months in one or more tranches from the domestic or overseas markets.

Wipro Q4 profit falls 20% to Rs1, 803 crore, misses estimates

Wipro Ltd, India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, posted lower-than-expected fourth-quarter net profit, hurt by lower revenue from operations.

Rupee falls to 14-month low, edges closer to being worst hit among Asian peers

The Indian rupee edged closer to becoming worst currency of Asia in so far 2018 after foreign investors continued to sell in the local equities and bonds amid a surge in international crude oil prices and US bond yield.

Earnings corner

Axis Bank, Biocon and Yes Bank among the companies that will be announcing March quarter earnings today.