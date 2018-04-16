Rupee weakens against US dollar over Syria tension

Yields on the 10-year government bond stood at 7.413% from its previous close of 7.425%. Photo: HT

Mumbai: The Indian rupee and Asian currencies on Monday wakened against US dollar amid geopolitical tensions over Syria and trade war concerns.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.38 against US dollar, down 0.26% from its Friday’s close of 65.22. The rupee opened at 65.34 a dollar.

Also the US Treasury department said that it would be adding India to the list of countries that it considers as potential currency manipulators.

“Inclusion of India on the US’s FX monitoring list may mean Indian authorities will feel more pressure not to intervene against INR appreciation when it emerges”, Bloomberg reported, quoting Craig Chan, global head of emerging-market FX strategy at Nomura.

Benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.54%, or 185.07 points, to 34,007.58. Year to date, it’s down 0.1%.

Meanwhile, the government will release wholesale price inflation (WPI) data after 12.30pm. According to Bloomberg analysts estimate, WPI will be at 2.47% in March against 2.48% a month ago.

Yields on the 10-year government bond stood at 7.413% from its previous close of 7.425%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 2.3%, while foreign investors have bought $2 billion and $531.40 million in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.35%, Taiwan dollar 0.30%, Malaysian ringgit 0.21%, Indonesian rupiah 0.17%, China renminbi 0.11%, China offshore 0.1%, Thai baht 0.07% and Philippines peso 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.15%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.723, down 0.09% from its previous close of 89.80.