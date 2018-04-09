Opening bell: Asia markets open flat; Jyoti Structures, BPCL, Tata Chemicals in news

Asian markets open flat on Monday. Photo: Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open flat

Stocks fell sharply on Friday as worries of a trade war brewing between the US and China grew. Wall Street also digested disappointing employment data.

Stocks in Asia were mostly flat in early Monday trade, shrugging off steeper declines on Wall Street in the last session after a week largely dominated by US-China trade developments.

PNB scam: ED unearths Rs5,000 crore money trail

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has traced more than Rs5,000 crore that has been funnelled through layers of shell companies controlled by jeweller Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, reports Mint.

Jyoti Structures resolution plan may get fresh lease of life

In a last-ditch attempt to stave off liquidation, the resolution professional (RP) of debt-ridden Jyoti Structures Ltd approached the bankruptcy court on 2 April—the deadline for clearing an insolvency resolution plan—seeking additional time to secure the mandatory 75% consensus from lenders.

Bharat Petroleum may hive off gas business into separate wholly owned subsidiary

State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) is planning to hive off its gas business into a separate wholly-owned subsidiary.

Price cuts, rising costs seen crimping Hero’s margins

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is expected to clock 2017-18 Ebitda margin just above its long-term forecast of 14-16%, as costlier inputs, scooter price cuts and lower tax sops at its Haridwar factory take a toll on India’s largest two-wheeler maker.

Tata Chemicals to acquire Allied Silica for Rs123 crore

Tata Chemicals said it has signed a pact with Allied Silica Ltd to acquire its precipitated silica business for Rs123 crore on a slump sale basis.

Sebi exempts trust linked to Alembic, Alembic Pharma from open offer requirement

Markets regulator Sebi has exempted a private family trust related to the promoter group of Alembic Pharmaceuticals and Alembic from making open offers following proposed share transfers.

SBI, PNB put 15 NPAs worth Rs1,063 crore for sale

Leading public sector lenders State Bank of India (SBI) and Punjab National Bank (PNB) have put their 15 non-performing assets worth Rs1,063 crore for sale. Both the banks said they will conduct the e-auction on 20th of this month.

Dalmia Cement confident of getting NCLT nod to buy Binani Cement: Mahendra Singhi

Dalmia Cement is confident that its Rs6,350 crore offer to buy Binani Cements Ltd (BCL) will be approved by the NCLT on the back of NCLAT directions to proceed the insolvency resolution as per the IBC.