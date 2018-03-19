Market Wrap: Sensex closes below 33000, Nifty at 10,094, metal, telecom stocks fall
BSE Sensex closed lower by 252.88 points at 32,923.12, while the Nifty 50 fell 100.90 points to close at 10,094.25. Here are the highlights from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 05 01 PM IST
Highlights
- 3.33 pm ISTClosing bell
- 3.21 pm ISTMarket update
- 3.17 pm ISTUltraTech Cement to pick up 98% stake in Binani Cements
- 2.47 pm ISTMarket update
- 2.43 pm ISTBitcoin rises from six-week low as G20 weighs cryptocurrencies
- 2.40 pm ISTBlockchain startups in India shift to overseas markets to raise ICOs
- 2.35 pm ISTEuropean shares trade lower
- 2.32 pm ISTRupee weakens against US dollar
- 1.08 pm ISTMarket update
- 1.05 pm ISTLupin gets USFDA approval for Desoximetasone topical spray
- 1 pm ISTBHEL commissions 110MW unit of Kishanganga project in J&K
- 11.45 am ISTMarket update
- 11.43 am ISTBandhan Bank IPO fully subscribed on last day
- 11.35 am ISTPNC Infratech shares gain
- 10.40 am ISTMarket update
- 10.37 am ISTOrchid Pharma shares gain 2%
- 10.35 am ISTVa Tech Wabag shares up over 2%
- 9.57 am ISTBanking stocks trade higher
- 9.55 am ISTAshoka Buildcon declares lowest bidder for Rs1,687-crore NHAI project
- 9.50 am ISTOMC shares decline
- 9.47 am ISTUS Fed to raise rates with trade tensions on horizon
- 9.45 am ISTRupee weakens against US dollar
- 9.35 am ISTMarket update
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 closed lower for the fourth straight session on Monday dragged by telecom, realty, metal and IT stocks. Moreover, India’s current account deficit widened to 2% of gross domestic product, or $13.5 billion driven by higher imports. Traders are now looking forward to Wednesday’s FOMC meeting for guidance on the US Federal Reserve’s rate hike path. Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth Rs150.46 crore on net basis, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs770.53 crore on Friday, provisional data showed. Here are the highlights from the markets:
- 3.33 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 252.88 points, or 0.76%, to 32,923.12, while the Nifty 50 fell 100.90 points, or 0.99%, to close at 10,094.25. All the sectoral indices on BSE ended lower with telecom losing most at 3.40% followed by realty 3.01%, metal 2.65% and basic materials 2%. BSE MidCap and SmallCap declined 1.58% and 1.98%, respectively.
- 3.17 pm IST UltraTech Cement to pick up 98% stake in Binani CementsUltraTech Cement Ltd (UCL) has entered into an in-principle agreement with Binani Industries Ltd (BIL) to pick up 98.43% stake in its subsidiary Binani Cements Ltd (BCL), subject to termination of insolvency proceedings, the company informed the stock exchanges on Monday.
- 2.40 pm IST Blockchain startups in India shift to overseas markets to raise ICOsMany startups with roots in India have either moved base to overseas markets or registered their companies in countries that legally allow trading in cryptocurrencies.
- 2.35 pm IST European shares trade lowerEurope’s major stock markets declined in opening deals, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index losing about 0.1% to reach 7,157.58 points. In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 index reversed almost 0.4% to 12,346.51 points and the Paris CAC 40 also shed 0.4% to 5,282.75 compared with Friday’s closing level. (AFP)
- 2.32 pm IST Rupee weakens against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar after the country’s current account deficit widened sharply, driven by higher imports. At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 65.10 a dollar, down 0.28% from its Friday’s close of 64.94. The rupee opened at 65.04 a dollar and touched a low of 65.14. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.587% compared to its previous close of 7.557%.
- 1.08 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 211.87 points, or 0.64%, to 32,964.13, while the Nifty 50 fell 78.05 points, or 0.77%, to 10,117.10. BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 1.58% and 1.87%, respectively. All the sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with metal falling most at 3.05% followed by telecom 2.85% and basic materials 2.07%
- 1.05 pm IST Lupin gets USFDA approval for Desoximetasone topical sprayLupin Ltd said it has received final approval for its Desoximetasone topical spray, 0.25%, 30 ml, 50 ml, and 100 ml from the USFDA to market a generic version of Taro Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.’s Topicort Topical Spray, 0.25%. Shares rose 0.995 to Rs769.80
- 1 pm IST BHEL commissions 110MW unit of Kishanganga project in J&KBharat Heavy Electricals Ltd said it has successfully commissioned the first 110 MW generating unit of the prestigious 330 MW Kishanganga Hydro-Electric Project in Jammu and Kashmir, being developed by NHPC Ltd. Shares were trading 2.14% lower at Rs84.40.
- 11.43 am IST Bandhan Bank IPO fully subscribed on last dayThe Initial public offering of Bandhan Bank Ltd was subscribed 1.17 times on the last day of the shares sale on Monday. As of 11.15am, the IPO received bids for 97,487,160 shares against the total issue size of 83,496,347, according to NSE data.
- 10.40 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 49.06 points, or 0.15%, to 33,126.94, while the Nifty 50 fell 31.05 points, or 0.30%, to 10,164.10. Seventeen out of 19 sectoral indices traded lower on BSE with metal, oil and gas, basic materials and realty shed most. Capital goods and consumer durables traded higher. BSE MidCap and SmallCap declined 1.22% and 1.11%, respectively.
- 9.57 am IST Banking stocks trade higherBanking stocks were trading higher. Corporation Bank 3%, Uco Bank 2.8%, IDBI Bank rose 2%, Andhra Bank 1.4%, Indian Bank 1%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 1%, Canara Bank 1%, Bank of India 1%, Union Bank of India 0.9%, Punjab National Bank 0.8%, Syndicate Bank 0.7%, Allahabad Bank 0.7%, Bank of Baroda 0.6%
- 9.47 am IST US Fed to raise rates with trade tensions on horizonThe US Federal Reserve is preparing to raise key lending rate as economic conditions converge to put upward pressure on prices, including massive new tax cuts, a weaker dollar and even the threat of a trade war.
- 9.45 am IST Rupee weakens against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday weakened against the US dollar after India’s current account deficit widened sharply driven by higher imports. The rupee opened at 65.04 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.04 a dollar, down 0.16% from its Friday’s close of 64.94. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.576% compared to its previous close of 7.557%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 09 41 AM IST
