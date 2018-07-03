Can the rupee become a hard currency? https://t.co/5FcA7IMM1B— Livemint (@livemint) July 3, 2018
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,700; Auto, oil stocks rise
ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors are among the top gainers. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Jul 03 2018. 11 42 AM IST
Highlights
- 11.42 am ISTJindal Steel and Power shares rise as Q1 steel production jump 36%
- 11.32 am ISTSteel Strips Wheels shares rise on June sales data
- 11.23 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty extend gains
- 11.17 am ISTStrides Shasun shares gain nearly 2% on USFDA approval
- 10.35 am ISTDCM Shriram Industries shares down 3%
- 10.05 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty gain
- 10.00 am ISTKwality shares fall as promoter sells stake
- 9.45 am ISTFine Organic shares rise 2%
- 9.33 am ISTHero Motocorp shares rise on June sales data
- 9.22 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty trade flat
- 9.18 am ISTRupee weakens further against US dollar
- 9.00 am ISTCan the rupee become a hard currency?
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded cautious on Tuesday amid trade war tensions between US and China. Chinese stocks declined as turbulence gripped equity markets in Asia, which sank to nine-month lows as investors feared the Sino-US trade row could derail a rare period of synchronized global growth, repots Reuters. Oil prices climbed after Libya declared force majeure on some of its supplies, although an overall rise in Opec output and an emerging slowdown in demand held back markets. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.45 am IST Fine Organic shares rise 2%Shares of Fine Organic Industries Ltd rose 2% to Rs839.20 after Goldman Sachs India Fund Ltd acquired 2.79 lakh shares, or 0.91% equity at Rs815 per share. Fine Organic shares closed over 5% premium on stock market debut on Monday, after its Rs 600 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 9 times last week.
- 9.33 am IST Hero Motocorp shares rise on June sales dataShares of Hero Motocorp Ltd advanced 1.3% to Rs3,458.60 after the company reported a 13% increase in its June sales to 7.04 lakh units. The company has also has announced an upward revision in prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect, to partly offset the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation. It did not, however, specify the quantum of increase.
- 9.18 am IST Rupee weakens further against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened further against the US dollar, tracking losses in global currency markets. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 0.19% from its previous close of 68.80. The currency opened at 68.81 and touched a high of 68.81 and a low of 68.94 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.4%, while foreign investors have sold $621.50 million and $6.11 billion in equity and debt markets respectively. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.899%, from its Monday’s close of 7.912%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.00 am IST Can the rupee become a hard currency?By 2030, when India could be a $10 trillion, middle income economy, the foundations laid today may well allow the rupee to gradually evolve into a hard currency
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks rose on Monday, the first trading day of the third quarter, led by strong gains in tech. But lingering concerns about the Trump administration’s trade policies kept a lid on gains. Asian markets edged cautiously higher on Tuesday, retracing some of the sharp declines seen in the overnight session as stocks tracked gains seen on Wall Street although worries over US trade policy lingered in the background.■ Automobile sales that grew in May picked up further speed in June, aided by new model launches and the low base of the previous year. India’s top five carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd collectively sold 216,660 units during the month, up 43.7% from 150,772 units a year ago. ■ Regulator Sebi is believed to have found ICICI Prudential MF in violation of rules during the last day bidding for IPO of the group firm ICICI Securities and has asked the fund house to pay back Rs240 crore, with 15% interest, to its five schemes from which the money was taken for the shares.■ India’s manufacturing sector activity in June grew at the strongest pace this year, supported by rise in domestic and export orders, according to a monthly survey. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in June from 51.2 in May, registering the fastest improvement since December 2017.■ Agro-processing equipment maker Milltec Machinery Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise an estimated Rs500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).■ The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order in an insolvency plea filed by Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) against Sterling SEZ & Infrastructure and Sterling International Enterprises, subsidiaries of Sterling Biotech, a firm that is also admitted for the resolution process.■ The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval to the proposed merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, the tower arm of Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, Jul 03 2018. 08 41 AM IST
