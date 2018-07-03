 Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,700; Auto, oil stocks rise - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money
Live now

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points, Nifty reclaims 10,700; Auto, oil stocks rise

ONGC, Hero MotoCorp, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors are among the top gainers. Here are the latest updates from the markets

Last Modified: Tue, Jul 03 2018. 11 42 AM IST
Posted by Nirav Vyas

Highlights

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 traded higher on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 traded higher on Tuesday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded cautious on Tuesday amid trade war tensions between US and China. Chinese stocks declined as turbulence gripped equity markets in Asia, which sank to nine-month lows as investors feared the Sino-US trade row could derail a rare period of synchronized global growth, repots Reuters. Oil prices climbed after Libya declared force majeure on some of its supplies, although an overall rise in Opec output and an emerging slowdown in demand held back markets. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 11.42 am IST Jindal Steel and Power shares rise as Q1 steel production jump 36%Jindal Steel and Power Ltd shares rose 1.93% to Rs211 after the company said that its domestic steel production rose 36% to 1.23 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2018-19 compared to a year ago quarter.
  • 11.32 am IST Steel Strips Wheels shares rise on June sales dataSteel Strips Wheels Ltd shares rose 0.92% to Rs1,229.50 after the company said its total wheel RIM sales rose to 1.3 million in June 2018 from 1 million in the same month last year.
  • 11.23 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty extend gainsBSE Sensex traded higher by 153.61 points, or 0.44%, to 35,418.02, while the Nifty 50 rose 43.05 points, or 0.40%, to 10,700.35.
  • 11.17 am IST Strides Shasun shares gain nearly 2% on USFDA approvalStrides Shasun Ltd shares rose 1.7% to Rs 395 after the company said that it has received USFDA approval for Ibuprofusen tablets.
  • 10.35 am IST DCM Shriram Industries shares down 3%DCM Shriram Industries Ltd shares fell 3% to Rs1,35.20 after promoter Lily Commercial Pvt Ltd acquired 1.06 lakh shares or 0.61% equity at Rs 132.29 each.
  • 10.05 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty gainBSE Sensex traded higher by 99.73 points, or 0.28%, to 35,364.14, while the Nifty 50 rose 23.75 points, or 0.22%, to 10,681.05.
  • 10.00 am IST Kwality shares fall as promoter sells stakeKwality Ltd shares fell 2% to Rs22.40 after its promoter Sanjay Dhingra sold 13 lakh shares or 0.54% equity at Rs 22.07 each in the company.
  • 9.45 am IST Fine Organic shares rise 2%Shares of Fine Organic Industries Ltd rose 2% to Rs839.20 after Goldman Sachs India Fund Ltd acquired 2.79 lakh shares, or 0.91% equity at Rs815 per share. Fine Organic shares closed over 5% premium on stock market debut on Monday, after its Rs 600 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 9 times last week.
  • 9.33 am IST Hero Motocorp shares rise on June sales dataShares of Hero Motocorp Ltd advanced 1.3% to Rs3,458.60 after the company reported a 13% increase in its June sales to 7.04 lakh units. The company has also has announced an upward revision in prices of its motorcycles and scooters, with immediate effect, to partly offset the consistently rising input costs, including the prices of commodities, and currency depreciation. It did not, however, specify the quantum of increase.
  • 9.22 am IST Market update: Sensex, Nifty trade flatBSE Sensex traded higher by 20.51 points, or 0.06%, to 35,284.92, while the Nifty 50 edged down 4.45 points, or 0.04%, to 10,652.85.
  • 9.18 am IST Rupee weakens further against US dollarThe Indian rupee weakened further against the US dollar, tracking losses in global currency markets. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 68.92 a dollar, down 0.19% from its previous close of 68.80. The currency opened at 68.81 and touched a high of 68.81 and a low of 68.94 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7.4%, while foreign investors have sold $621.50 million and $6.11 billion in equity and debt markets respectively. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.899%, from its Monday’s close of 7.912%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.00 am IST Can the rupee become a hard currency?By 2030, when India could be a $10 trillion, middle income economy, the foundations laid today may well allow the rupee to gradually evolve into a hard currency
  • 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading todayUS stocks rose on Monday, the first trading day of the third quarter, led by strong gains in tech. But lingering concerns about the Trump administration’s trade policies kept a lid on gains. Asian markets edged cautiously higher on Tuesday, retracing some of the sharp declines seen in the overnight session as stocks tracked gains seen on Wall Street although worries over US trade policy lingered in the background.Automobile sales that grew in May picked up further speed in June, aided by new model launches and the low base of the previous year. India’s top five carmakers, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd collectively sold 216,660 units during the month, up 43.7% from 150,772 units a year ago. ■ Regulator Sebi is believed to have found ICICI Prudential MF in violation of rules during the last day bidding for IPO of the group firm ICICI Securities and has asked the fund house to pay back Rs240 crore, with 15% interest, to its five schemes from which the money was taken for the shares.■ India’s manufacturing sector activity in June grew at the strongest pace this year, supported by rise in domestic and export orders, according to a monthly survey. The Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) rose to 53.1 in June from 51.2 in May, registering the fastest improvement since December 2017.■ Agro-processing equipment maker Milltec Machinery Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise an estimated Rs500 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).■ The Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order in an insolvency plea filed by Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd (SIFL) against Sterling SEZ & Infrastructure and Sterling International Enterprises, subsidiaries of Sterling Biotech, a firm that is also admitted for the resolution process.■ The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval to the proposed merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers, the tower arm of Bharti Airtel said in a statement.
First Published: Tue, Jul 03 2018. 08 41 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Sensex live Nifty live

Latest News »

Mark to Market »