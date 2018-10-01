Will Reserve Bank of India (RBI) go for yet another rate hike—third in a row since August—when its monetary policy committee concludes its meeting on 5 October?https://t.co/pwfKtaiduj— Livemint (@livemint) October 1, 2018
Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex down 100 points, Nifty below 10900, Bandhan Bank crashes 20%
The BSE Sensex trades lower by around 50 points, whereas the Nifty 50 slips below 10,900. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 10 57 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.57 am ISTCar sales rise marginally in September for Maruti
- 10.34 am ISTYes Bank shares trade higher
- 10.22 am ISTRBI may raise policy rates by 25bps on Friday, say economists
- 10.10 am ISTITC shares struggle after rising 2% in early trade
- 9.45 am ISTPolicy rate has no relevance at this point, guidance is the key
- 9.30 am ISTKotak Bank shares plunge 12% after Bandhan Bank trouble
- 9.23 am ISTBandhan Bank shares dive 20% after RBI directive
- 9.17 am ISTBond yield falls 11 bps on RBI OMO announcement
- 9.05 am ISTTangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
- 8.55 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil hits 4-year high, gold prices ease
- 8.46 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 fell for the fourth straight session on Monday as shares of Bandhan Bank and Kotak Bank declined after RBI punished Bandhan Bank for failing to meet shareholding rules. Shares of Bandhan Bank and Kotak Bank slumped as much as 20% and 12%, respectively. FIIs sold a net of Rs 1,699.94 crore of shares on Friday, while DIIs purchased shares worth Rs 3,256.34 crore, provisional data showed. Stocks in Asia traded mixed in a holiday-affected start to the week, with Labour Day in Australia, Hong Kong shut and China out through October 7. US equity futures and the Canadian dollar advanced on signs American and Canadian negotiators have reached a Nafta trade deal. Brent crude oil prices hit their highest level since November 2014 on Monday ahead of US sanctions against Iran that kick in next month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.57 am IST Car sales rise marginally in September for MarutiMaruti Suzuki India Ltd on Monday reported a marginal rise in domestic car sales during September, stemming a decline that lasted two consecutive months. Domestic car sales rose by 90 units to 136,876 units during September from 136,786 units in the year-ago period. These figures do not include sales of Maruti Suzuki’s Omni and Eeco vans, and light commercial vehicle Super Carry. Maruti shares traded 0.36% down at Rs 7,324.05 per share. The stock hit a high and a low of Rs 7,499.60 and Rs 7,211, respectively. Read more
- 10.34 am IST Yes Bank shares trade higherYes Bank said that CARE Ratings has put various debt instruments of the bank under “Credit Watch with Developing Implications” after the RBI has restricted CEO Rana Kapoor’s tenure till January 2019. Moreover, in connection with the CEO’s succession plan, the bank said in a separate release that a search and selection committee of two external experts will be finalised on October 7. Yes Bank share price rose as much as 6.45% to Rs 195.30.Also Read: Yes Bank promoter not for Rana Kapoor’s extension
- 10.22 am IST RBI may raise policy rates by 25bps on Friday, say economistsThe Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) may raise policy rates by 25 basis points on Friday, for the third time this year, along with a change in stance to a hawkish one, amid surging crude oil prices and weakening rupee. Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 14 expect RBI to raise repo rate, the rate at which it lends to commercial banks, to 6.75%. Only one economist expects a 50 basis points hike to 7%. Read more
- 9.45 am IST Policy rate has no relevance at this point, guidance is the key
- 9.30 am IST Kotak Bank shares plunge 12% after Bandhan Bank troubleFollowing Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank shares also declined as much as 12.3% to Rs 1,002.30 as analysts fear the similar action after the bank failed to reduce its promoter holding last month. The RBI in August rejected its proposal to issue non-convertible preference shares to reduce promoter holding. RBI had mandated the bank to reduce promoter shareholding to 20% of paid up capital by 31 December 2018, and 15% by 31 March 2020. Uday Kotak, vice chairman and managing director of the Kotak Bank, currently holds a 30.03% stake in the bank.
- 9.23 am IST Bandhan Bank shares dive 20% after RBI directiveBandhan Bank shares fell as much as 20% to Rs 451.20 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Bandhan Bank from opening new branches without its approval and ordered the bank to freeze the salary of its chief executive Chandra Shekhar Ghosh over its failure to meet shareholding rules. “RBI has communicated to us that since the bank was not able to bring down the shareholding of Non Operative Financial Holding Company to 40% as required under the licensing condition, general permission to open new branches stands withdrawn and the bank can open branches with prior approval of RBI and the remuneration of the MD and CEO of the bank stands frozen at the existing level, till further notice,” the bank said in a notification to BSE.
- 9.17 am IST Bond yield falls 11 bps on RBI OMO announcementIndia’s 10-year government bond yield eased by 11 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India said that it will infuse fresh liquidity through open market operations of Rs 36,000 crore in October. Bond markets also cheered the decision by the government to cut the borrowing programme by Rs 70,000 crore on Friday for the second half of the current fiscal year, signalling its confidence in keeping the fiscal deficit under control. The 10-year bond yield was hovering at 7.916%, from its previous close of 8.024%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Meanwhile, the rupee opened marginally lower against the US dollar after crude oil hit $83 bbl. At 9.15am, the currency was trading at 72.63, down 0.2% from previous close.
- 9.05 am IST Tangled up in regulatory knots, Bandhan Bank seeks a way out
Dodging regulatory bullets is no easy task but to find oneself as the target of two regulators is unfortunate#BandhanBankhttps://t.co/qHUh5y6n76— Livemint (@livemint) October 1, 2018
- 8.55 am IST Commodity corner: Oil hits 4-year high, gold prices easeMetals: London metal prices eased amid evidence that the US-China trade dispute impacted China’s manufacturing activity last month and as a week-long holiday got underway in the country. LME copper had eased 0.3% to $6,242 a tonne. LME zinc slipped 0.8 percent to $2,591.50.Oil: Brent crude oil prices hit their highest level since November 2014 ahead of U.S. sanctions against Iran that kick in next month. Brent crude oil futures were trading at $83.24 per barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.3%, their highest level since November 2014. U.S. WTI crude futures were up 37 cents, or 0.5%, at $73.62 a barrel.Gold: Gold prices dipped on Monday, with the dollar holding steady after marking a near three-week high in the previous session in the wake of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s plans last week for multiple interest rate hikes by 2020. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,189.22. US gold futures were down 0.3% at $1,193.0 an ounce. Reuters
- 8.46 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Asian markets opened on a subdued note. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is little changed, reports Reuters. Oil prices opened firm with Brent hovering close its highest in nearly four years. Over the weekend, US stocks closed flat.■ The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Bandhan Bank from opening new branches without its approval over its failure to meet shareholding rules. The company said it is exploring inorganic opportunities to reduce promoters’ stake.■ Aggravating the problem for loss-making airlines, oil marketing companies have increased the domestic aviation turbine fuel prices by 7.25% effective 1 October, reports The Hindu.■ InterGlobe Aviation-promoted IndiGo, which had recently announced the launch of its first daily flight between Amritsar and Dubai from October, is betting big on the Middle East market, reports Mint.■ ITC plans to enter packaged rice business under the Aashirvaad brand, reports The Times of India. According to the report the company is running a pilot project.■ Power tariffs in spot electricity market touched a decade high of Rs 17.61 per unit in the spot market due to low hydro and wind energy production and coal shortage at thermal plants, reports PTI.■ India’s monsoon, which accounts for more than 70% of annual precipitation, missed a forecast for normal rainfall for a second year. The rainy season is critical to the country’s agriculture sector. Read more. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Mon, Oct 01 2018. 08 46 AM IST
Latest News »
- Maruti Suzuki reports marginal rise in September car sales
- Why record foodgrain production failed to cheer farm input providers
- Lessons from Accenture’s earnings beat and conservative guidance
- Equity markets stare at uncertain second half of fiscal year
- TMT convergence: Future of media, and entertainment sector