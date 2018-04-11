Rupee trades flat against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.423% compared to its previous close of 7.375%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee trades little changed against US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the release of US Federal Reserve meeting minutes due later in the day.

The rupee opened at 64.99 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.98 a dollar, up 0.01% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.99.

Benchmark Sensex index rose 0.21%, or 69.77 points, to 33,950.02. So far this year, it has declined 0.5%.

Traders are cautious as the Federal Open Market Committee will release minutes of its 20-21 March meeting on Wednesday, at which central bankers raised their target rate a quarter-point for overnight bank lending.

Bond yield gains further for fourth consecutive sessions after state-run banks continued to sell in debt market.

According to Clearing Corp. of India data, state banks remained net sellers in six of the past eight days. State lenders have sold a net Rs16,460 crore of debt between 27 March-9 April.

The 10-year bond yield was at 7.423% compared to its previous close of 7.375%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has fallen 1.76%, while foreign investors have bought $1.97 billion and $755.40 million in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Taiwan dollar was up 0.11%, Philippines peso 0.1%, Japanese yen 0.07%, Thai baht 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 89.604, up 0.02% from its previous close of 89.587.