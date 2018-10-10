Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; Rupee in focus
SGX Nifty Futures traded 17 points up at 10,329.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Oct 10 2018. 08 45 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are likely to open higher on Wednesday following positive cues from global markets. Asian shares steadied in early Wednesday trade after world stocks hit eight-week lows the previous day on worries about global economic growth. In the US, stock markets showed a mixed picture. SGX Nifty Futures traded 17 points up at 10,329.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Oil prices edged lower to $84.98 after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.45 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices edge lower, gold rates inch upOil: Oil prices edged lower after the IMF lowered its global growth forecasts but prices were supported as Hurricane Michael churned towards Florida, causing the shutdown of nearly 40 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico crude output. Brent crude futures were down 2 cents at $84.98 a barrel. US WTI crude was down by 16 cents, or 0.2%, at $74.8 a barrel.Gold: Global gold prices crawled higher, as long-dated U.S. Treasury yields retreated from multi-year highs, pressuring the dollar. Spot gold rate was up 0.2% at $1,191.03 an ounce. On Tuesday, it touched a more than one-week low of $1,183.04. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,194.50 an ounce.Metals: Zinc prices in Shanghai jumped more than 3 percent on Wednesday to their highest since mid-June as output cuts in China buoyed the market. The most-traded zinc on the SFE rose as much as 3% to 23,110 yuan ($3,338.78) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.37 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ US stocks fell Tuesday after a choppy session as investors grappled with rising U.S. interest rates. Asian markets traded cautiously in the morning after a mixed finish on Wall Street overnight.■ India’s telecom sector now faces a shrinking mobile user base, signalling the end of the era of runaway growth during which the market grew from 873.36 million to 1.14 billion in number terms over the last five years. ■ The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Report for October 2018 shows that funding from non-bank sources to the commercial sector was more than ₹ 5.6 trillion between April and 14 September. ■ JSW Steel Ltd is seeking a legal opinion if it can bid solo for stressed assets of Essar Steel if fresh bids were allowed, joint managing director Seshagiri Rao said. ■ Shares of Tata Motors Ltd slumped nearly 20% to hit a near seven-year low after Jaguar Land Rover reported a 12.3% decline in global sales. ■ India is likely to overshoot its fiscal deficit target for 2018-19 by a small margin following its decision to cut fuel excise duties, Moody’s Investors Service said, describing the move as “credit negative”.■ The trade union body of the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has accused the government of “interfering with decision making and breaking the economic backbone of the company”.■ Crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) has put up the assets of IL&FS Wind Energy for sale and mandated HSBC to find a buyer, two people aware of the development said.■ Earnings corner: Bandhan Bank and Zee Ltd are among the companies that will be announcing their September quarter earnings today.
First Published: Wed, Oct 10 2018. 08 38 AM IST
