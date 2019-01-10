Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set to open higher; TCS earnings today
SGX Nifty futures traded 27 points up at 10,902.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jan 10 2019. 09 12 AM IST
Highlights
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher on Thursday as investors await December-quarter earnings, with TCS reporting its results later today. Asian stocks traded lower, with sharp losses in Japan, halting the post-Christmas rally in global stocks, in absence of any concrete details on US-China trade talks. US futures declined along with shares in South Korea and Hong Kong. Oil prices fell by 1% on rising US supply. SGX Nifty futures traded 27 points up at 10,902.50, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.12 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee strengthened marginally against the US dollar, tracking gains in Asian peers after minutes from the US Federal Reserve confirmed patience on rate hikes. At 9.10am, the currency was trading at 70.36 a dollar, up 0.15% from previous close of 70.47. The home currency opened at 70.53 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 70.35 and 70.54, respectively. Yield on the 2028 bond was trading at 7.46% from its Wednesday’s close of 7.47%.
- 9.00 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices fall, metals mixed, gold prices 7-month highOil prices fell by 1% on swelling U.S. supply, although the mood in global markets was increasingly confident amid hopes the United States and China may soon end trade disputes that have undermined global economic growth. US WTI crude oil futures were at $51.75 per barrel, down 61 cents, or 1.2%, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were down 1%, or 63 cents, at $60.81 per barrel. Both oil price benchmarks had jumped by around 5% the previous day.Gold prices held near seven-month highs as the dollar was pressured by rising expectations the US Federal Reserve will keep interest rates steady this year, while investors also waited for further news on Sino-US trade talks. Spot gold was a tad lower at $1,292.46 per ounce, hovering near Friday’s peak of $1,298.42 - a level last seen in June. US gold futures rose 0.1 percent to $1,293.20 per ounce. Palladium dipped 0.8% to $1,316.00.Metals: London copper was little changed in early Asian trade as the red metal sought to cling on to gains made from optimism over the latest round of US-China trade talks in Beijing. Three-month LME copper was flat at $5,956 a tonne after ending 0.9 percent higher on Wednesday. The most-traded March copper contract in Shanghai edged down 0.1 percent to $6,974.01 a tonne. The base complex was mixed, with London nickel down 0.1% and zinc losing 0.4%. LME aluminium climbed 0.1% and tin, which rose above $20,000 for the first time in over six months on Wednesday, added another 0.2% to $20,100 a tonne, its highest since June 26, on concerns of tight supply. (Reuters)
- 8.52 am IST Global stock rally pauses as Asian shares fallThe post-Christmas rally in global equities stalled on Thursday in Asia as investors took a step back in the absence of any concrete details on trade negotiations. The yen and Treasuries gained. The steepest declines were in Japan. S&P 500 Index futures retreated as while the U.S. and China laid the ground for resolving trade issues, negotiations seem likely to continue indefinitely. Shares fell in South Korea and Hong Kong, and fluctuated in Shanghai. The offshore yuan stayed at the strongest since August. The dollar was steady and crude pulled back after climbing above $52 a barrel and entering a bull market.Japan’s Topix index fell 1.2 percent as of 11:55 a.m. in Tokyo. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid 0.5 percent following five days of gains. S&P 500 futures declined 0.5 percent lower. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Thu, Jan 10 2019. 08 52 AM IST