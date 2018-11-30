SBI account holders need to be aware of these changes from today. Details here

SBI is is also withdrawing some of its services. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: If you are a State Bank of India (SBI) account holder, you need to be aware of the latest changes the bank is going to make. In an attempt to improve customer experience, SBI is making some changes in its services like net banking, fixed deposit rates, upgradation to EMV chip debit cards and pension loan offer. The largest lender of the country is also withdrawing some of its services. So, keep yourself updated and do the required things, in order to keep availing the important services provided by the bank.

Here are the latest changes by the SBI which you need to be aware of:

SBI Buddy app to shut down

SBI has mentioned on its website that it will shut its mobile wallet app, SBI Buddy, from 30 November 2018. SBI Buddy was launched in August 2015 in 13 languages with MasterCard as the service provider. It enabled customers to send money, view bank statements, recharge mobile phones and set-top boxes, book movie tickets and shop online, among other features.

SBI has already introduced an alternative to Buddy, the YONO app that recently completed one year.

Mobile number not registered? SBI will deactivate online banking access

If you still have not registered your mobile number with the bank, SBI will block or deactivate internet services from 1 December 2018. The bank had asked all customers to link their mobile numbers with their accounts by 30 November to continue using the internet banking facility. “As per RBI advisory, it is mandatory to register your mobile number to avail internet banking services. Please register your mobile number by 30.11.2018, failing which your internet banking access will be deactivated/blocked w.e.f from 01.12.2018,” SBI said on its internet banking website.

Submission of Life Certificate

SBI had asked pensioners to submit their Life Certificate by 30 November 2018. Apart from submitting the Life Certificate physically, pensioners can also do it online. The Digital Life Certificate can be submitted through the Jeevan Pramaan website. “The Jeevan Pramaan initiative makes life simpler for pensioners. In just a few clicks, you can submit your Aadhaar-based Digital Life Certificate!” SBI had said in a series of tweets.

Festive offer on SBI pension loan

On Diwali, SBI had introduced a loan offer for government employees withdrawing pension from any of its branches. Under this offer, the bank had waived processing fee on pension loans until 30 November 2018. The offer was valid for central and state government and defence forces pensioners who are not older than 76 years.