Petrol price touching Rs 87 in Mumbai, diesel nearing Rs 76. Check today’s rate

On account of state taxes, petrol and diesel are the costliest in Mumbai and cheapest in Delhi among metro cities. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: After taking a break for a day yesterday, prices of both petrol and diesel shot up once again today on account of relentless rise in prices of global crude oil, of which India is a net importer, and a falling rupee. Petrol is now costiler by 20 paise and diesel by 21 paise. Both the fuels are now at an all-time record high.

In Mumbai, a litre of petrol costs Rs 86.91 while diesel costs 75.96. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 79.51 and diesel Rs 71.55. In Bengaluru, petrol price is Rs 82.1 and diesel is Rs 73.85. In Hyderabad, petrol costs Rs 84.3 and diesel Rs 77.83. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 82.62 and diesel Rs 75.61. In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 82.41, diesel Rs 74.4.

On account of state taxes, both fuels are the costliest in Mumbai and cheapest in Delhi among metro cities. Given the market trends, any respite seems unlikely in the next few days.

The government has also made it clear that it is in no mood to cut down excise duty as of now, despite the fact that various taxes and levies contribute almost half of the market price of petrol and diesel in India. Since taxes are levied both by the central government and various state governments demands to bring fuel under the ambit of goods and services tax (GST) has resurfaced once again.

The Centre currently levies excise duty of Rs 19.48 per litre on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has termed this increase in prices of petrol and diesel as temporary caused by an external factor. “There is no straight line movement of global crude oil prices. They go up, they come down,” Jaitley said.