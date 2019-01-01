Jet fuel price cut by 14.7%, costs less than petrol and diesel

ATF prices were slashed by ₹8,327.83 per kilolitre, or 10.9%, on 1 December. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Jet fuel price on Tuesday was cut by a record 14.7% on the back of decline in international rates, making it cheaper than both petrol and diesel.

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) — used to power airplanes — was slashed by ₹9,990 per kilolitre, or 14.7%, to ₹58,060.97 per kl, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

This is the second straight monthly reduction in rates and the biggest single cut ever. Prices were slashed by ₹8,327.83 per kl, or 10.9%, on 1 December.

The two consecutive price reduction has brought ATF rates to their lowest levels in a year and will provide much-needed relief to cash-strapped airlines.

Rates are now cheaper than both petrol and diesel in most parts of the country and it is less expensive than even non-PDS kerosene in cities like Mumbai.

A litre of petrol, used in motorcycles and cars, costs ₹68.65 in Delhi as compared to ₹58,060.97 per kl or ₹58.06 per litre price for ATF. A litre of diesel, which is mostly used as fuel in trucks and buses, comes for ₹62.66.

ATF costs just a shade higher than the price charged for kerosene sold through non-PDS (public distribution system) outlets in Delhi. Non-PDS in Delhi is priced at ₹56.59 per litre.

ATF in Mumbai, home to one of the busiest airport in the country, costs ₹58,017.33 per kl or ₹58.01 per litre. A litre of petrol in the city costs ₹74.30 and diesel is priced at ₹65.56 per litre. It costs less than even non-PDS kerosene in the city which is sold at ₹59.53 a litre.

Rates vary from city to city depending on local taxes.

Continuing its downward march, petrol price Tuesday was cut by 19 paise a litre and diesel rates were reduced by 20 paise.

Petrol now costs ₹68.65 a litre in Delhi and diesel is priced at ₹62.66.

Rates have been on the decline since 18 October and cumulatively prices have been cut by ₹14.18 per litre in case of petrol and ₹13.03 a litre for diesel.

State-owned fuel retailers revise rates of ATF on 1st of every month based on average international oil rate and rupee-US dollar exchange rate in the preceding month. Petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis.