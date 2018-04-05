Opening bell: Asian markets open higher, RBI monetary policy today

Asian shares open higher on Thursday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Asian markets open with gains

Asian shares bounced on Thursday as investors hoped a full-blown trade war between the world’s two biggest economies can be averted, reports Reuters. Overnight US stocks closed with gains. S&P 500 at 2,644 is up 1.16%.

RBI to keep interest rates on hold

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to keep interest rates on hold for the fourth straight meeting but maintain a cautious tone, reports Reuters.

India to overhaul drug price control system

The government is planning to overhaul the existing system of fixing drug prices in the country. It will be discussed at a meeting on 10 April at the Prime Minister’s Office.

Lupin to restructure domestic business

Lupin Ltd plans to focus on chronic therapies, explore in-licensing opportunities and restructure its domestic business in the year ahead, reports Mint.

Torrent Pharma drops plan to buy Sanofi’s Europe business

Torrent Pharmaceuticals has opted out of the bid for Sanofi’s European generic business, which was valued at € 2 billion (Rs160 billion), reports Business Standard.

Adani, Torrent Power eye Eletrobras’ power distribution firms

At least two Indian companies—Adani Group and Torrent Power—have shown interest in acquiring six electricity distribution firms put on sale by Brazil’s Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras, or Eletrobras, reports Mint.

ICICI Bank faces risk of class action suit in US

ICICI Bank and its management run the risk of a class action suit in the United States of America if charges of wrongdoing in giving loans are established, according to US broking entity Jefferies, reports Business Standard.

Reliance Power to raise up to Rs2,000 crore via QIP

Reliance Power has got shareholders’ approval to raise up to Rs2,000 crore by issuance of securities through qualified institutional placement (QIP) for paring debt, reports PTI.