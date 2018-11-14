Nalco announces Rs505 crore share buyback

The opening date of the buyback is 13 November, and closing date 28 November. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: State-owned Nalco on Wednesday announced share buyback offer worth Rs505 crore.

“The date of opening of the buyback is Tuesday, 13 November, and the date of closing of the buyback offer is Wednesday, 28 November,” National Aluminium Company (Nalco) said in a filing to BSE.

Nalco said it has extensive plans for brown field and green field expansion, which includes the ongoing fifth stream refinery of 1 MTPA capacity in existing alumina refinery at Damanjodi, 60,000 MTPA alloy wire rod plant at existing smelter and development of Pottangi bauxite mines.

Last month, the company said its board has approved a proposal to buy back shares worth Rs504.8 crore. “The board of directors...in its meeting held on 12 October 2018 has unanimously approved....the proposal to buy back not exceeding 6,73,11386 equity shares...in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs504,83,53,950,” Nalco had informed BSE.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)