Firms shelve $3 billion bond sales on fears of Fed hike https://t.co/k22fpAj1Uq— Livemint (@livemint) May 2, 2018
Live now
Market Live: Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty below 10,700, IndiGo shares slump 5%
BSE Sensex trades marginally lower, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,700. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, May 03 2018. 10 11 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.10 am ISTMarket update
- 10.07 am ISTHCL shares fall 7%
- 10.03 am ISTFirms shelve $3 billion bond sales on fears of Fed hike
- 10 am ISTBiocon shares fall 4% after regulators issue observations
- 9.45 am ISTIndiGo shares down 5%
- 9.30 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade marginally lower
- 9.27 am ISTRupee opens marginally higher against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTAsia stocks down after Fed policy outcome
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally lower on Thursday, tracking losses in global equities. Asian shares opened subdued ahead of the Sino-US trade talks and after the US Federal Reserve kept interest unchanged, acknowledging inflation is close to target without indicating any intention to veer from their gradual tightening of monetary policy. The Indian rupee on Thursday opened marginally stronger against the US dollar in opening trade. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.03 am IST Firms shelve $3 billion bond sales on fears of Fed hikeUncertainty around possible rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve and a consequent rise in volatility in the US bond market has led several Indian firms and financial institutions to shelve their overseas fund-raising plans. Indian corporate bond issues worth over $3 billion have been shelved as firms wait on the sidelines, keeping a vigil on interest rates in the US.
- 10 am IST Biocon shares fall 4% after regulators issue observationsBiocon Ltd shares fell 4.24% to Rs635.35 after the company said it has received observations from US and European regulators.The USFDA has completed pre-approval inspection of the sterile drug product manufacturing facility in Bengaluru this week and issued a Form 483 with 7 observations, the filing said. The company has also this week received the preliminary report from the European Regulator post inspection of its sterile drug product facility in Bengaluru in March 2018, the spokesperson added.
- 9.45 am IST IndiGo shares down 5%Interglobe Aviation Ltd shares fell 5% to Rs1289 after the company reported 73% drop in net profit in March quarter to Rs 117.64 crore from Rs 440 crore a year ago.
- 9.27 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Thursday opened marginally stronger against the US dollar in opening trade. The rupee opened at 66.66 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.61 against US dollar, up 0.08% from its Wednesday’s close of 66.67. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.725% from its previous close of 7.735%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.25 am IST Asia stocks down after Fed policy outcomeAsian stocks tracked U.S. shares lower after the Federal Reserve said inflation is close to its target, without indicating any need to waver from its path of gradually tightening monetary policy. Fed officials may have signaled their willingness to allow inflation to exceed their 2 percent goal somewhat by adding a reference to the “symmetric” nature of their target. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.5%, Kospi index was little changed and the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5%. The MSCI Asia Pacific excluding Japan Index fell 0.4%.
First Published: Thu, May 03 2018. 09 33 AM IST
Latest News »
Apple, Huawei and Xiaomi gain while global smartphone market declines
News In Numbers: India among top 5 military spenders in the world
For HCL Technologies, FY19 may not be a better year
China says won’t submit to US threats as trade talks begin
Market Live: Sensex drops 50 points, Nifty below 10,700, IndiGo shares slump 5%
Mark to Market »
For HCL Technologies, FY19 may not be a better year
Why investors have an insatiable appetite for Kotak Mahindra Bank
Efficiency and cost rationalization measures buoy Concor
GST revenue collection in April tops Rs1 trillion, but too early to celebrate
Old risks may revisit road firms if Macquarie’s bid turns trendsetter in TOT projects