Ant is worth 50% more than Goldman with $150 billion valuation
Bangkok:Ant Financial’s latest round of funding, reported to involve Singapore’s Temasek Holdings Pte, is said to value the Chinese provider of mobile payments at about $150 billion -- 50 percent more than Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s market capitalization.
That would not only make Zhejiang Ant Small & Micro Financial Services Group the world’s most-valuable startup, it would jump the payments business founded by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd chairman Jack Ma into the top 15 among banks, insurers and credit providers by market value.
Ant Financial is seeking to raise at least $10 billion in a funding round, according to reports by Bloomberg, citing people familiar with the matter. At a $150 billion valuation, the operator of Alipay and a money-market fund would rank 14th among financial-service firms.
To contact the editors responsible for this story: John Liu at jliu42@bloomberg.net, Colin Keatinge, Peter Vercoe
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.
Latest News »
- Just not good enough, RBI view on social sector spending
- 6 takeaways from Mark Zuckerberg’s time in the Senate spotlight
- Saudi Aramco to jointly invest in world’s largest refinery and petrochemical complex in India
- Govt is said to ask oil retailers not to raise fuel prices
- Walmart is said favoured over Amazon to buy Flipkart
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
If you thought rising interest rates took a break, think again
US sanctions cheer aluminium shares but geopolitical risks can bite both ways
Cement: The impact of import duty hike on landed cost of petcoke
Why did India’s car exports fall in FY18?
If RBI is right about Axis Bank, it’s not just the CEO that needs to go