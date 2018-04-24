 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open higher on positive Asian cues, metal stocks fall - Livemint
The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday amid positive Asian cues. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today
Last Modified: Tue, Apr 24 2018. 09 57 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

On Monday, TCS became the first Indian IT company to touch $100 billion in market capitalization after the stock rallied 4.42% intraday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Both the 30-share S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday, a day after ending with mild gains in what was a choppy session as investors kept their faith in consumption stocks amid an encouraging start to the earnings season. On Monday, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) became the first Indian IT company to touch $100 billion in market capitalization after the stock rallied 4.42% intraday. However, it ended the session below the milestone after shares succumbed to profit-booking. US stocks fell on Monday as tech shares declined, while investors fretted over higher interest rates. Wall Street also zeroed in on the busiest week of the earnings season. Asia markets mostly rose in early trade on Tuesday despite the Dow and the Nasdaq stumbling amid a decline in tech shares.Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets today:
  • 9.46 am IST Reliance Naval and Engineering shares fall 6%Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd fell 6% to Rs 25.35 after the company said its net loss for March quarter widened to Rs 408.68 crore from Rs 139.92 crore a year ago.
  • 9.36 am IST Gati shares rise 11%Gati Ltd rose 11% to Rs 111.40 ahead of its board meeting on 26 April to consider and pass the enabling resolution for exploring the possibility of inducting a new Financial/Strategic Partner to augment the future growth of the company.
  • 9.30 am IST Market update: Sensex rises over 120 points, Nifty edges upThe BSE Sensex is currently trading higher by 124.45 points, or 0.36%, to 34,575.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 rises 24.10 points, or 0.23%, to 10,608.80.
  • 9.24 am IST Metal stocks fallMetal stocks fell after the US softened its stance on sanctions against Russian metals giant United Co. Rusal, prompting a record slump in aluminium. US said it will offer relief on the sanctions if Oleg Deripaska relinquished control. National Aluminum Co. Ltd declined 9%, Hindalco Industries Ltd 9%, Vedanta Ltd 5%, NMDC Ltd 1.8%, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd 1.7%, Tata Steel Ltd 1.4%, Steel Authority Of India 1.3%.
  • 9.16 am IST Asian currencies under pressureAsian currencies were under pressure as dollar index reached a 3-month high as US 10-year yields rose to within a whisker of 3%, a key level that some observers see as potentially opening the door to much higher levels.The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 90.93, down 0.02% from its previous close of 90.946.
  • 9.15 am IST Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Tuesday strengthened marginally against US dollar tracking gains in the local equity markets. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 66.41 against US dollar, up 0.13% from its Monday’s close of 66.48. The rupee opened at 66.44 a dollar.
Topics: Sensex Nifty 50 Live updates Market today BSE

