Gold prices surge by ₹555 today, silver moves higher
New Delhi: Gold surged by ₹555 to reach ₹32,030 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Wednesday, taking positive leads from global markets amid fresh buying by local jewellers.
Silver too went past the ₹39,000-per kg mark on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.
Traders said sentiment turned upbeat on positive global cues, as demand picked up after the US and Canada reached an agreement to salvage a North American free trade deal.
Besides, the rupee collapsing to a fresh life-time low of 73.41 against the dollar (intra-day), making imports costlier, too supported the upside in gold prices, they added.
Globally, gold rallied 0.32% to ₹1,207.60 an ounce in Singapore.
In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity soared by ₹555 each to ₹32,030 and ₹31,880 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had lost ₹150 in the previous session on Monday.
Market remained closed on Tuesday on account of Gandhi Jayanti. Sovereign too rose in sympathy by gaining ₹100 to trade at ₹24,600 per piece of eight gram.
In line with overall trend, silver ready gained ₹450 to ₹39,400 per kg and weekly-based delivery rose by ₹460 to ₹38,980 per kg.
Silver coins, however, were unaltered at ₹73,000 for buying and ₹74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.
