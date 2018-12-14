Gold prices steady after sharp fall, silver rates drop

Gold prices today settled at Rs 32,220 per 10 grams, after falling over Rs 400 in past two days.

New Delhi: After falling over Rs 400 in just two days, gold prices today remained steady. Gold rates today remained flat Rs 32,220 per 10 grams at the bullion market. On Thursday, gold prices had slumped Rs 320 and on Wednesday Rs 110. Silver rates today dropped by Rs 200 to Rs 38,600 on weak demand from industrial units and coin makers. In Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity remained unchanged at Rs 32,220 and Rs 32,070 per 10 gram, respectively. Similarly, sovereign gold stood steady at Rs 25,000 per 8 gram.

Silver ready prices today declined Rs 200 to Rs 38,600 per kg, while weekly-based delivery fell by Rs 221 to Rs 38,130 per kg. Besides, silver coins remained unchanged at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

In global markets, gold prices fell today and were on track to mark their biggest weekly decline in five weeks due to a firmer dollar. The metal is down about 0.8% so far for the week. Spot gold prices were 0.3% lower at $1,238.32 per ounce.

According to analysts, a stronger dollar is exerting downward pressure on gold. The next trigger for gold is the outcome of US Federal Reserve’s December 18-19 meeting, where the US central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates, its fourth rate hike this year. But the greater focus will be on the policy outlook for 2019. The Fed is widely expected to strike a dovish tone for next year.

Analysts say that a dovish tone for next year will act as a support for gold prices. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion and weigh on the dollar.

Analysts say that gold has support at $1,240 and could remain in the $1,240-$1,253 zone in the near term.