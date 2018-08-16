Inflation: Eggs spoil the taste
A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. Food inflation particularly has an immediate impact.
According to the July 2018 data, price of housing has increased the most. In food items, eggs and fruits have become more expensive, while pulses and sugar and confectionary items have become cheaper.
