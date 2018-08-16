 Inflation: Eggs spoil the taste - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

Inflation: Eggs spoil the taste

According to the July 2018 data, price of housing has increased the most. In food items, eggs and fruits have become more expensive

Last Published: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Livemint
Photo: Mint
Photo: Mint

A big cause of concern for every individual and household in India is inflation. Food inflation particularly has an immediate impact.

According to the July 2018 data, price of housing has increased the most. In food items, eggs and fruits have become more expensive, while pulses and sugar and confectionary items have become cheaper.

First Published: Thu, Aug 16 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Topics: Inflation Food inflation Eggs price price of housing Pulses

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »