 Market Wrap: Sensex plunges 509 points, Nifty ends below 10200, metal, energy stocks fall - Livemint
BSE Sensex closed lower by 509.54 points at 33,176, while the Nifty 50 fell 165 points to close at 10,195.15. Here are the highlights from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 05 02 PM IST
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closed lower on Friday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices declined for the third straight day on Friday due to a major sell-off amid political concerns after the Telugu Desam Party decided to quit the NDA and moved a no-confidence notice against the government, PTI reportes. BSE Sensex closed lower by nearly 510 points, while NSE’s Nifty 50 ended 165 points lower. Moreover, Asian markets were also in the negative zone as investors fret over the prospect of a global trade war, accelerating selling pressure on the domestic bourses, brokers said. Here are the highlights from the markets:
  • 3.34 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 509.54 points, or 1.51%, to 33,176, while the Nifty 50 fell 165 points, or 1.59%, to close at 10,195.15. All the sectoral indices on BSE ended lower with metal, oil and gas and energy falling most. BSE MidCap was down 1.07% and SmallCap fell 1%. M&M, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank were among the top gainers, whereas Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp were major losers.
  • 3.16 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 552.20 points, or 1.64%, to 33,133.34, while the Nifty 50 fell 177.70 points, or 1.72%, to 10,182.45.
  • 3.15 pm IST USFDA issues four observation to Dr. Reddy’s LabsDr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said that the USFDA has completed audit of its API Hyderabad plant 1 and issued a Form 483 with four observations. Shares fell 1.79% to Rs2144.05.
  • 2.43 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 482.39 points, or 1.43%, to 33,203.15, while the Nifty 50 fell 147.60 points, or 1.42%, to 10,212.55.
  • 2.40 pm IST Steel Strips Wheels shares rise on receipt of new orderSteel Strips Wheels Ltd said it has bagged an export order for supply of about 130,000 steel wheels for EU Caravan market. Shares gained 2.38% to Rs1066.
  • 2.35 pm IST HDFC approves interim dividend of Rs3.5Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd said its board has approved the payment of interim dividend of Rs3.50 per share. Shares traded 1.70% down at Rs1798.95.
  • 2.30 pm IST Rs222 crore electoral bonds sold in maiden issue, says govtIndia sold Rs222 crore of bonds in the maiden issue of Electoral Bonds, which donors can buy from scheduled banks to pay political parties without revealing their identities, Parliament was informed on Friday. The maiden issue opened for subscription for 10 days beginning 1 March. “The amount collected from the sale of electoral bonds under the first issue of the scheme is Rs222 crore as on 9 March 2018,” minister of state for finance P. Radhakrishnan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
  • 2.08 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 364.21 points, or 1.08%, to 33,321.33, while the Nifty 50 fell 105.25 points, or 1.02%, to 10,254.90.
  • 2.05 pm IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US in the mid-day trading session. At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 64.92 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93. The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.85 and 64.98 respectively. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.613% compared to its previous close of 7.633%.
  • 2.03 pm IST European shares open flatEurope’s major stock markets were little changed in early deals, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index opening at 7,136.23 points. In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1% to 5,261.48 points. Meanwhile, the German DAX’s opening was delayed by up to an hour because of a “technical problem” with Frankfurt’s trading system. Traders focused their attention on the European Central Bank (ECB), which is due later Friday to announce inflation data. (AFP)
  • 1.10 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 315.48 points, or 0.94%, to 33,370.06, while the Nifty 50 fell 96 points, or 0.93%, to 10,264.15. Sixteen out of 19 sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with oil and gas falling most at 2.09% followed by energy 2.03% and metal 1.96%. Meanwhile, BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 0.24% and 0.09%, respectively.
  • 1.05 pm IST Dr. Reddy’s Labs launches drug in US marketDr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd said it launched Levocetirizine Dihydrochloride tablets USP, 5 mg in US market. Shares dropped 0.51% to Rs2172.
  • 1.03 pm IST L&T unit gets Rs2864 crore contractLarsen and Toubro Ltd said L&T Construction’s transportation infrastructure business has signed a major contract worth Rs2,864 crore with the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corp. of India Ltd. Shares fell 0.58% to Rs1287.60.
  • 1 pm IST Banco Products approves interim dividendBanco Products Ltd said its board declared interim dividend of Rs4.20 per shares, payable on 9 April. Shares were down 1.98% to Rs219.80
  • 12.55 pm IST Hindustan Zinc to issue second interim dividendHindustan Zinc Ltd said its board of directors approved the second interim dividend of Rs6 per share for the financial year 2017-18. Shares declined 1.98% to Rs312.25.
  • 11.53 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 275.90 points, or 0.82%, to 33,409.64, while the Nifty 50 fell 76.05 points, or 0.73%, to 10,284.10.
  • 11.50 am IST PSU bank shares trade higherPSU Banks were trading higher. Syndicate Bank rose 4.3%, Allahabad Bank 3.1%, Oriental Bank of Commerce 2.7%, IDBI Bank 2.6%, Punjab National Bank 1.9%, Canara Bank 1.6%, Indian Bank 1.5%, Bank of India 1.5%, Bank of Baroda 1.4%, Union Bank of India 0.9%.
  • 11.47 am IST Tata Motors shares fall over 2% as CLSA cuts TPTata Motors Ltd shares fell 2.3% to Rs345.10 after brokerage firm CLSA has cut its target price to Rs330 a share from Rs395 earlier.
  • 11.45 am IST OMCs trade lowerOil marketing companies were trading lower. Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd fell 2.4%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2.3%, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd 1.5%
  • 10.40 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 212.18 points, or 0.63%, to 33,473.36, while the Nifty 50 fell 62.85 points, or 0.61%, to 10,297.30. Among the sectoral indices on BSE, realty, capital goods and telecom traded lower, while energy, oil and gas, and metal declined.
  • 10.37 am IST M&M shares gain after brokerage ups price targetMahindra and Mahindra Ltd shares rose 1.6% to Rs747 after brokerage firm Jefferies India upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold earlier. It also increased its target price to Rs860 a share from Rs820 a share.
  • 10.35 am IST Fortis Healthcare shares trade lowerFortis Healthcare Ltd shares fell 1.3% to Rs158.20 after Yes Bank sold nearly 2.2% stake in the company via block deal.
  • 10.33 am IST Wipro shares riseWipro Ltd shares rose 0.8% to Rs295.50 after the company said it invested $2.02 million to acquire 20% stake in Avaamo Inc
  • 9.45 am IST Jaiprakash Associates shares jump 15%Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shares rose 15% to Rs22 after ace investors Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s Rare Enterprises bought 3 crore shares in the company at an average price of Rs18.37 a share.
  • 9.43 am IST Aurobindo Pharma stock rises on USFDA approvalAurobindo Pharma Ltd shares gained 1.5% to Rs581.25 after the company said it got USFDA approval for HIV drug, Abacavir Sulfate solution.
  • 9.40 am IST Religare, Edelweiss call off deal over approval delayReligare Enterprises Ltd shares fell 4.3% while Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose 1% to Rs272.65. Edelweiss said in a notice to BSE that pact to buy Religare’s securities operation was called off, citing failure to get clearances in agreed timeline.
  • 9.37 am IST IPOs break all records in the big March rushIPOs worth Rs15,000 crore have already been announced in March. Issuances worth Rs82,500 crore are expected to be completed in FY18, double the previous record in FY08.
  • 9.35 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours. The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 64.96 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.633%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.33 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 157.50 points, or 0.47%, to 33,528.04, while the Nifty 50 fell 40.80 points, or 0.39%, to 10,319.35.
First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 09 37 AM IST
Topics: BSE Sensex Nifty 50 Closing bell Sensex closing Nifty closing

