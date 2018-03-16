Market Wrap: Sensex plunges 509 points, Nifty ends below 10200, metal, energy stocks fall
BSE Sensex closed lower by 509.54 points at 33,176, while the Nifty 50 fell 165 points to close at 10,195.15. Here are the highlights from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 05 02 PM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices declined for the third straight day on Friday due to a major sell-off amid political concerns after the Telugu Desam Party decided to quit the NDA and moved a no-confidence notice against the government, PTI reportes. BSE Sensex closed lower by nearly 510 points, while NSE’s Nifty 50 ended 165 points lower. Moreover, Asian markets were also in the negative zone as investors fret over the prospect of a global trade war, accelerating selling pressure on the domestic bourses, brokers said. Here are the highlights from the markets:
- 3.34 pm IST Closing bellBSE Sensex closed lower by 509.54 points, or 1.51%, to 33,176, while the Nifty 50 fell 165 points, or 1.59%, to close at 10,195.15. All the sectoral indices on BSE ended lower with metal, oil and gas and energy falling most. BSE MidCap was down 1.07% and SmallCap fell 1%. M&M, Wipro, Hindustan Unilever and Yes Bank were among the top gainers, whereas Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp were major losers.
- 2.30 pm IST Rs222 crore electoral bonds sold in maiden issue, says govtIndia sold Rs222 crore of bonds in the maiden issue of Electoral Bonds, which donors can buy from scheduled banks to pay political parties without revealing their identities, Parliament was informed on Friday. The maiden issue opened for subscription for 10 days beginning 1 March. “The amount collected from the sale of electoral bonds under the first issue of the scheme is Rs222 crore as on 9 March 2018,” minister of state for finance P. Radhakrishnan said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.
- 2.05 pm IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US in the mid-day trading session. At 2pm, the home currency was trading at 64.92 a dollar, up 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93. The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar and touched a high and a low of 64.85 and 64.98 respectively. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.613% compared to its previous close of 7.633%.
- 2.03 pm IST European shares open flatEurope’s major stock markets were little changed in early deals, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index opening at 7,136.23 points. In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 dipped 0.1% to 5,261.48 points. Meanwhile, the German DAX’s opening was delayed by up to an hour because of a “technical problem” with Frankfurt’s trading system. Traders focused their attention on the European Central Bank (ECB), which is due later Friday to announce inflation data. (AFP)
- 1.10 pm IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded lower by 315.48 points, or 0.94%, to 33,370.06, while the Nifty 50 fell 96 points, or 0.93%, to 10,264.15. Sixteen out of 19 sectoral indices on BSE traded lower with oil and gas falling most at 2.09% followed by energy 2.03% and metal 1.96%. Meanwhile, BSE MidCap and SmallCap were down 0.24% and 0.09%, respectively.
- 9.40 am IST Religare, Edelweiss call off deal over approval delayReligare Enterprises Ltd shares fell 4.3% while Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd rose 1% to Rs272.65. Edelweiss said in a notice to BSE that pact to buy Religare’s securities operation was called off, citing failure to get clearances in agreed timeline.
- 9.37 am IST IPOs break all records in the big March rushIPOs worth Rs15,000 crore have already been announced in March. Issuances worth Rs82,500 crore are expected to be completed in FY18, double the previous record in FY08.
- 9.35 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Friday was trading little changed against US dollar in opening hours. The rupee opened at 64.97 a dollar. The home currency was trading at 64.96 a dollar, down 0.04% from its Thursday’s close of 64.93. The 10-year bond yield was at 7.639% compared to its previous close of 7.633%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
First Published: Fri, Mar 16 2018. 09 37 AM IST
