Markets LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for cautious start; Tata Motors, rupee in focus

SGX Nifty Futures traded 14.5 points up at 10,381.5, indicating a cautious start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 08 50 AM IST
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are likely to trade cautious on Tuesday amid negative cues from the global markets. Asian shares hit 17-month lows as China allowed its currency to slip past a psychological bulwark amid sharp losses in domestic share markets. On Wall Street, the tech-heavy Nasdaq had fallen for the third straight day on Monday. Oil prices were little changed as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the reimposition of US sanctions. SGX Nifty Futures traded 14.5 points up at 10,381.5, indicating a cautious start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 8.50 am IST Are valuations of large-caps reasonable post the mayhem?
- 8.38 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices steady at near $84 per barrel, gold gainsOil prices held little changed, as more evidence emerged that crude exports from Iran are declining in the run-up to the reimposition of U.S. sanctions, while a hurricane moved across the Gulf of Mexico. Brent crude was down 7 cents at $83.84 a barrel. On Monday, Brent fell to a low of $82.66, but mostly recovered as investors bet China’s economic stimulus would boost crude demand. Brent hit a four-year high of $86.74 last week. US crude was down by 1 cent at $74.28 a barrel, having fallen as low as $73.07 in the previous session to close the day just 5 cents lower.London aluminium dropped in early Asian deals to trade near one-week lows hit in the previous session, as worries over supply of raw material alumina eased after a Brazilian court approved measures that could allow the world’s biggest alumina refinery to resume production. Three-month LME aluminium was down 0.3% at $2,061 a tonne. The metal has fallen 9% since touching a 3-1/2-month peak of $2,267 on Thursday. LME copper added 0.2% to $6,190.50 a tonne and zinc gained 0.2% to $2,620.Gold prices edged higher, drawing some safe-haven bids from risk-averse investors as Asian stocks fell amid worries over a potential slowdown in China’s economic growth. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,189.23 an ounce. It fell 1.2% on Monday. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,192.70 an ounce. Reuters
- 8.27 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The Dow rose for the first time in three days on Monday, but its gains were kept in check as investors continued to fret over a sharp rise in interest rates. Asia markets were lower in the morning following a mixed finish on Wall Street.■ GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GIL) said it has settled an ongoing arbitration with the private equity (PE) investors in its airport business GMR Airports Ltd (GAL), a move that is expected to clear the decks for GAL’s initial public offer (IPO).■ Crisis-hit Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) may require impairments of around ₹ 15,000 crore in loans and equity in its subsidiaries, said a report by Singapore-based REDD Intelligence.■ Britain’s biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover will close its Solihull plant for two weeks later this month after it reported a nearly 50% fall in sales to China as import duties and a trade war with the United States hurt demand.■ Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said the power transmission and distribution business of its arm L&T Construction has bagged orders worth Rs 1,881 crore in the domestic and international markets.■ The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said the latest version of its sub compact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.■ A spate of money market defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd has put the spotlight on non-bank finance companies.■ Shares of Aavas Financiers Ltd made a weak debut on Monday, with its shares opening 7.7% lower on the BSE at Rs 758 a piece , compared to the issue price of Rs 821.■ Accenture Plc reported 13.5% growth and added $4.72 billion in incremental revenue in the financial year ended August 2018, a shade lower than the combined $4.78 billion new revenue of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Infosys Ltd, Wipro Ltd and HCL Technologies Ltd. Harsha Jethmalani/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 08 27 AM IST
