Markets Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher; ICICI Bank shares up 5%
SGX Nifty Futures traded 47 points up at 10,094, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 09 20 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.14 am ISTBond prices hit 11-week high; Rupee rises against dollar
- 8.55 am ISTRupee a bigger worry for bond market than fiscal deficit miss
- 8.44 am ISTQ2 results done, what ICICI Bank investors should focus on
- 8.37 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices steady, metals gain
- 8.30 am ISTAsian stock markets trade mixed; US Futures steady
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 are set to open higher today following signs of recovery in global markets. Asian shares bounced from last week’s steep declines on Monday, though sentiment remained fragile amid heightened worries about corporate earnings and a slowdown in global economic growth. SGX Nifty Futures traded 47 points up at 10,094, indicating a positive start for the Sensex and the Nifty 50. However, continued foreign capital outflow weigh on the market sentiment. Foreign investors have pulled out a massive Rs 35,600 crore from the Indian capital markets this month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.14 am IST Bond prices hit 11-week high; Rupee rises against dollarYield on the 10-year government bonds fell five basis points on Monday to hit a near 11-week low after the Reserve Bank of India said it will buyback bonds worth Rs 40,000 crore in November through open market operations (OMO). For October, RBI bought government bonds worth around Rs 36,000 crore via OMOs. At 9.15am, the 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.829% from its Friday’s close of 7.876%.Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 73.35 a dollar, up 0.17% from its Friday’s close of 73.47. The currency opened at 73.30 a dollar. Read more
- 8.55 am IST Rupee a bigger worry for bond market than fiscal deficit miss
- 8.44 am IST Q2 results done, what ICICI Bank investors should focus on
ICICI Bank"s Q2 results are expected to be received well by the Street, providing some fillip to the ICICI Bank"s share price today. https://t.co/q8v8pz2dVu— Livemint (@livemint) October 29, 2018
- 8.37 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices steady, metals gainOil: Oil prices were stable, supported by a bounce in Asian stocks, but analysts said sentiment remained cautious after a plunge in financial markets last week triggered worries that global growth may be slowing. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $77.63 a barrel, 1 cent above their last close. U.S. WTI crude futures were at $67.65 a barrel, up 6 cents from their last settlement.Metals: London metals rose as the dollar remained near one-year lows, shrugging off a cloudier outlook for demand growth after slowing industrial profits were the most recent signal of a weakening China economy. LME copper rose half a percent to $6,188.50 a tonne. Premiums for aluminium and zinc have come off $5 and $10, respectively, reflecting easier availability of supply. LME nickel edged up 0.2% to $11,925 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.30 am IST Asian stock markets trade mixed; US Futures steadyAsian stock markets traded mixed with shares in Sydney and Tokyo gaining, Hong Kong and Seoul flat, and Shanghai down. US stock futures steadied, indicating some respite at the start of the week from the recent global sell-off. Wider sentiment in markets has been hit by a range of negative factors from an intensifying China-U.S. trade conflict to worries about U.S. corporate earnings to Italian budget woes as well as Federal Reserve rate increases.Japan’s Topix index added 0.7%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 1%South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5%The Shanghai Composite slid 0.2%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index advanced 0.9%S&P 500 futures were flat(With inputs from Reuters and Bloomberg)
First Published: Mon, Oct 29 2018. 08 44 AM IST
