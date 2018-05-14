Live now
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher ahead of inflation data, OMC stocks rise
BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while NSE’s Nifty 50 trades above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 42 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.42 am ISTShares of oil marketing companies trade higher
- 9.37 am ISTDena Bank shares down 7% after RBI prompt corrective action
- 9.30 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade higher
- 9.27 am ISTRupee edges higher against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTAsian stocks open mixed
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher on Monday as traders await key Karnataka election results and inflation data. Asian stocks had a mixed start to trading, with equities advanced in Japan and Hong Kong, were little changed in South Korea and slipped in Singapore. The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, CPI and WPI will be at 4.45% and 2.9%, respectively, for April month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.37 am IST Dena Bank shares down 7% after RBI prompt corrective actionDena Bank shares fell 7% to Rs 17 after Reserve Bank of India on Saturday directed the lender not to issue any fresh loans and hire new personnel.
- 9.27 am IST Rupee edges higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar as traders await key election results and inflation data. The home currency was trading at 67.30 against US dollar, up 0.02% from its previous close of 67.32. The currency opened at 66.17 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.727%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.25 am IST Asian stocks open mixedAsian stocks had a mixed start to trading, with equities advanced in Japan and Hong Kong, were little changed in South Korea and slipped in Singapore. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%. Topix index rose 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%. Kospi index fell 0.1%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 34 AM IST
