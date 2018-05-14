 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher ahead of inflation data, OMC stocks rise - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade marginally higher ahead of inflation data, OMC stocks rise

BSE Sensex trades marginally higher, while NSE’s Nifty 50 trades above 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 42 AM IST
Livemint

Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Monday. Photo: Reuters
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded marginally higher on Monday as traders await key Karnataka election results and inflation data. Asian stocks had a mixed start to trading, with equities advanced in Japan and Hong Kong, were little changed in South Korea and slipped in Singapore. The Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar. According to Bloomberg analyst estimates, CPI and WPI will be at 4.45% and 2.9%, respectively, for April month. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.42 am IST Shares of oil marketing companies trade higherShares of oil marketing companies were trading higher after government announced hike in fuel price. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 2.3%, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 2.2%, Indian Oil Corp Ltd 2%.
  • 9.37 am IST Dena Bank shares down 7% after RBI prompt corrective actionDena Bank shares fell 7% to Rs 17 after Reserve Bank of India on Saturday directed the lender not to issue any fresh loans and hire new personnel.
  • 9.30 am IST Sensex, Nifty trade higherBSE Sensex traded higher by 38.20 points, or 0.11%, to 35,573.99, while the Nifty 50 rose 9.90 points, or 0.09%, to 10,816.40.
  • 9.27 am IST Rupee edges higher against US dollarThe Indian rupee on Monday strengthened marginally against the US dollar as traders await key election results and inflation data. The home currency was trading at 67.30 against US dollar, up 0.02% from its previous close of 67.32. The currency opened at 66.17 a dollar. The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.709%, up from its previous close of 7.727%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.25 am IST Asian stocks open mixedAsian stocks had a mixed start to trading, with equities advanced in Japan and Hong Kong, were little changed in South Korea and slipped in Singapore. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%. Topix index rose 0.3%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.3%. Kospi index fell 0.1%. Futures on the S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%. (Bloomberg)
First Published: Mon, May 14 2018. 09 34 AM IST
