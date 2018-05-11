Indostar Capital Finance IPO subscribed 1.42 times so far on Day 3
New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Indostar Capital Finance was subscribed 1.42 times till afternoon trade on the third day of bidding on Friday.
As of 1.30pm, the IPO received bids for 31,959,590 shares against the total issue size of 22,575,438 shares, showed data available with NSE.
The IPO is of fresh issue of up to Rs700 crore and an offer for sale of up to 2 crore equity shares (including anchor portion of 9,671,328 equity shares). The issue, which opened on Wednesday, is in a price band of Rs570-572.
The non-banking finance company on Tuesday raised a little over Rs553 crore from anchor investors. Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used to augment capital base to meet future capital requirements.
JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) are managing the issue.
