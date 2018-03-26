Sensex jumps 470 points, first gain in 3 days courtesy bank stocks

Bank of Baroda, Yes Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank, PNB, ICICI Bank, Federal Bank, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank saw heavy buying, gaining up to 6.16%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian stock market reversed its two-session downtrend on Monday, with the benchmark Sensex rising by over 470 points and the NSE Nifty by 133 points after an emergence of buying in recently beaten-down banking counters amid easing fears on global trade war.

Also, markets received some support from strengthening of rupee against the dollar. Participants indulged in value-buying in shares of beaten-down counters like bank, financial and metal as signs of some easing in trade war rekindled positive sentiments on global bourses. “Market witnessed strong gains after a flat opening following positive cues from European and Asian peers signalling some ease in trade war. Short-covering in banking sector from the oversold level supported the gains.

However, investors are likely to remain cautious ahead of F&O expiry and limited trading days for the week, limiting potential upside,” Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The domestic market recovered from its early losses, with banking, metal, finance consumer durables, capital goods, auto, PSU and realty stocks showing strength. The Sensex bounced back to regain the 33,000-level and touched a high of 33,115.41 as banking and financial shares saw heavy buying, gaining up to 6.16%. The benchmark finally settled at 33,066.41, showing a gain of 469.87 points, or 1.44 %.

This is the biggest single day gain since 12 March, when it recorded a sharp gain of 610.80. However, during the day, it had touched a low of 32,515.17. The index had lost 539.64 points in the previous two sessions following a global sell-offs due to fears of a trade war as US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods.

The broader NSE Nifty reclaimed the key 10,000-mark and touched a high of 10,143.50 before finally settling at 10,130.65, showing a gain of 132.60 points, or 1.33%. Intra-day, it hit a low of 9,958.55.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs1,628.19 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs935.41 crore last Friday, provisional data showed. Among the major gainers were: Yes Bank 5.67%, SBI 5.01%, HDFC Bank 2.91%, Tata Steel 2.80%, HDFC 2.66%, Bharti Airtel 2.55%, L&T 2.16%, ICICI Bank 2.05%, M&M 1.98%, Hero Motorcorp 1.94%, Maruti 1.87% and Bajaj Auto 1.68%.

However, Wipro, Infosys, and TCS ended in the negative zone, falling up to 3.96% on strengthening rupee against the dollar. Among BSE sectoral and industry indices, bankex rose by 2.30%, metal 2.27%, finance 2.26%, consumer durables 2.24%, telecom 1.74%, capital goods 1.60%, auto 1.45%, realty 1.23% and industrials 1%. While IT fell by 0.68%, oil & gas 0.31% and tech 0.08%.

The market breadth remained negative as 1,550 shares ended lower, 1,204 closed higher while 173 ruled steady. European stock markets recovered slightly at the start of trading today following a worldwide slump for equities ahead of the weekend break and short-covering.

Global sentiments improved slightly following reports that the United States and China have quietly started negotiations to improve US access to Chinese markets, thereby easing fears of a trade war between the two economic giants.

In the global markets, European stocks edged higher and Asian stocks reversed earlier losses on hopes that talks between the US and China could prevent any escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries.

In the Asian region, Japan’s Nikkei ended 0.72% higher and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.79%, while Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.60%. In Europe, Frankfurt’s DAX inched up 0.63%, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.31% in their early deals. London’s FTSE too was up 0.30 %.