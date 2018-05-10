Rupee, bond prices fall for second day on higher oil prices

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.712%, up from its previous close of 7.709%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee and bond prices on Thursday fell for a second session on fears of higher inflation and wider current account deficit due to rising oil prices.

At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 67.36 against US dollar, down 0.12% from its previous close of 67.28. The currency opened at 66.33 and touched a low of 67.37 a dollar.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.712%, up from its previous close of 7.709%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Oil prices rose to the highest level since late 2014 after US President Donald Trump said the US will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a move that was seen as raising the chances of another Mideast war and testing Washington’s relations with Europe.

Since start of April, foreign investors in both equity and debt sold a combined $3.85 billion. So far this year, they have bought $790.60 million and sold $2.26 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.12% or 42.12 points to 35361.47. Since start of January, it gained 3%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.46%, Singapore dollar 0.11%, Philippines peso and Japanese yen were up 0.05% each. However, Indonesian rupiah was down 0.23%, Malaysian ringgit 0.13%, Taiwan dollar and China renminbi were down 0.07% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.009, down 0.04% from its previous close of 93.04.