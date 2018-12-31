 HDFC raises lending rates by 0.10% - Livemint
HDFC raises lending rates by 0.10%

The move comes amid a system-wide hike in lending rates due to tight liquidity and as a reaction to previous rate hikes by the RBI.

Last Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 11 16 PM IST
PTI
The RBI had hiked its key rates in quick succession midway through 2018, before pausing as inflation ebbed. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
Mumbai: In what can act as a dampener for home loan borrowers, largest pure play mortgage lender HDFC on Monday announced a 0.10% hike in lending rates in the New Year 2019.

“HDFC has increased its retail prime lending rate on which its adjustable rate home loans are benchmarked, by 0.10% with effect from January 1, 2019,” the company said in a statement to exchanges late this evening.

Country’s largest lender and HDFC’s prime competitor in the mortgage market SBI had hiked its marginal cost of borrowing based lending rate by 0.05% earlier this month.

The RBI had hiked its key rates in quick succession midway through 2018, before pausing as inflation ebbed.

First Published: Mon, Dec 31 2018. 11 16 PM IST
