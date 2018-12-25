Ether leads rally as cryptocurrencies extend December rebound

Despite gains, the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is still down 78% this year. Photo: Bloomberg

New York: Christmas has come early to beleaguered investors in cryptocurrencies such as Ether, which rallied as much as 46% as digital assets continue their December rebound. “The market was just being very oversold and due for a bounce,” said Mike McGlone, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. “The entire crypto market is benefiting from the macro situation from the weaker US dollar and issues with the administration.”

Ether, the third-largest digital currency after Bitcoin and XRP, jumped 37% to $148 in New York. The token had traded about $1,240 in January, just before the market collapsed followed last year’s speculative bubble.

“While crypto prices were falling, Ether was one of the hardest hit, so it stands to reason now that it is among the top gainers now that prices are moving up again,” said Mati Greenspan, senior market analyst at eToro, in an email.

The Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index is up for the fifth time in six days. Bitcoin gained as much as 5.9% and XRP jumped 18%. The index is still down 78% this year.

