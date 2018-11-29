Sensex, Nifty gain 1% as Fed’s dovish comments spark hopes

At 1:00pm, the Sensex was at 36,114.23, up 397.28 points or 1.11% while the Nifty was at 10,831.25, up 102.40 points or 0.95%. Photo: AP

Mumbai: Buoyed by expectations that the US Federal Reserve may pause raising interest rates next year bringing liquidity to emerging markets like India, benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty rose 1%, touching a two-month high on Thursday. At 1:00pm, the Sensex was at 36,114.23, up 397.28 points or 1.11% while the Nifty was at 10,831.25, up 102.40 points or 0.95%.

Following a widely expected rate hike in December, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell opened the door for a potential pullback in projected interest-rate hikes for 2019. Powell’s comments sparked a surge in a stock market that had struggled of late and came in the wake of repeated criticism of the Fed’s rate increases by US President Donald Trump.

Asia markets are mostly firm. However, markets in China and Hong Kong are down nearly 1% ahead of the crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

In what was seen as a shift in tone from remarks last month, Powell said Wednesday that the Fed’s series of rate increases had brought policy to “just below” the range of estimates of neutral, where it neither spurs nor restricts the economy. He also noted that the economy had yet to feel the full impact of the hikes.

Policy makers provisionally penciled in a 0.75 percentage point rate increases for next year, according to the median of forecasts released in September’s so-called dot plot.

In dollar terms, the Sensex is the second best performer among world markets in November. In the month so far, the Sensex is up almost 9%. In 2018 so far, the Sensex is up 6% in local currency terms while crude oil prices have cooled off and rupee has strengthened.

With inputs from Bloomberg