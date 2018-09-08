IRCTC changes train travel insurance rules. Here’s how to insure your train journey at 68 paise

Train travel insurance booked through IRCTC provides a coverage of Rs 10 lakh for death and permanent total disability arising out of any train accident or other untoward incident. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Who cares about buying travel insurance for train journeys? You should, especially when you can get insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh for financial protection against train accidents and other untoward incidents, including robbery, at a near-zero premium of 68 paise.

You may have overlooked it, but the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) was so far providing you free and mandatory travel insurance each time you booked a ticket through its website or mobile app. Not anymore.

With effect from September 1, IRCTC’s rules on travel insurance have changed. It is no more mandatory nor free.

While booking tickets on the IRCTC site for your train journeys, you will find an option on “Travel Insurance” where you can choose whether you want travel insurance or not. Since the cost is merely 68 paise, it is advisable to opt for it.

You can insure your train journeys for a premium of just 68 paise if you book e-ticket through IRCTC.

What is covered by train travel insurance

The travel insurance provides a coverage of Rs 10 lakh for death and permanent total disability arising out of any train accident or other untoward incident. For permanent partial disability you get Rs 7.5 lakh. The Rs 2 lakh coverage for hospitalization expenses for injury is over and above the death or disability coverage.

Acts like accident, robbery, dacoity and other violent acts during the train journey are covered by the policy.

Who is eligible for IRCTC travel insurance

Any train passenger who has booked an e-ticket using the IRCTC website or app can buy this travel insurance. Flight ticket booking websites also offer travel insurance, although at a much higher cost, similarly at the time of buying tickets.

However, there is no insurance for children below the age of five.

The travel insurance scheme is applicable only for Indian citizens. Citizens of foreign countries are not eligible for this scheme.

How to file a claim

IRCTC has tied up with 3 insurance companies — Royal Sundaram General Insurance Co. Limited, Shriram General Insurance Company and ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited — for the scheme.

Remember, that you are buying an insurance policy from one of these three companies and not from IRCTC. All claims should, therefore, be directed towards the insurance company.

After you book the ticket and buy the insurance, the policy document is sent by the insurer to your email id.

It is important to note that you need to fill in the nomination details at the respective insurance company website. If you don’t do that then the settlement shall be made with legal heirs in case of a claim.

Also read: These are the dirtiest railway stations in India