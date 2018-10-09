Wall Street opens lower as yields, global growth concerns weigh
US stocks opened lower today, pressured by rising yields and after the IMF cut its global growth forecasts, squarely blaming the US China trade war
Last Published: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 07 55 PM IST
Bengaluru: US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, pressured by rising yields and after the International Monetary Fund cut its global growth forecasts, squarely blaming the Sino-US trade war.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 17.59 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 26,469.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.92 points, or 0.07%, at 2,882.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.44 points, or 0.10%, to 7,728.51 at the opening bell.
First Published: Tue, Oct 09 2018. 07 55 PM IST
Topics: Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones S&P 500 Nasdaq
