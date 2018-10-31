Lower ATM withdrawal limit on SBI debit cards from today

SBI account holders who have Classic and Maestro debit cards can apply for other debit card variants, if they have a higher daily cash withdrawal limit.

From today, SBI will reduce the daily cash withdrawal limit for account holders who have Classic and Maestro debit cards. The daily cash withdrawal limit on SBI Classic and Maestro debit cards will get reduced to Rs 20,000 from Rs 40,000. “Daily cash withdrawal limits for Classic and Maestro debit cards reduced from Rs 40,000 to Rs 20,000 per day with effect from 31st Oct 2018,” SBI said in its website. Those having higher daily cash withdrawal limit can apply for other debit card variants that come with a higher daily cash withdrawal limit, SBI added.

The withdrawal limit on other SBI debit cards remains unchanged. SBI’s Gold and Platinum debit cards, for example, have a daily ATM withdrawal limit of Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

SBI, India’s largest bank, has a network of nearly 22,500 branches and 59,000 ATMs. As of March 2018, SBI had over 40 crore active customer accounts.

SBI has reduced the daily cash withdrawal limit on Classic and Maestro cards to reduce fraudulent transactions at ATMs and encourage digital and cashless transactions. “The bank has been receiving many complaints regarding cloning. Due to this, the decision is taken to reduce the withdrawal limit on these cards,” a Press Trust of India report cited an SBI official as saying.

Meanwhile, SBI has been asking its account holders who have magstripe debit cards to switch to chip-based debit cards. SBI is replacing the cards free of cost. SBI account holders can apply online or visit their branches for the new debit card. Chip-based EMV cards come with more security features than the magstripe debit cards. Those holding magstripe debit cards are required to change their EMV chip debit cards by the end of this year, according to RBI’s guidelines.

Meanwhile for the benefit of account holders, SBI has allowed the submission of Form 15G/H at any SBI branch, instead of just the home branch. SBI also allows submission of Form 15G/H online. A home branch is the branch where a customer has a bank account. All other branches of the bank are non-home branches for the customer. Banks have to deduct TDS when interest income crosses a certain threshold in a financial year. Form 15G and Form 15H can be submitted to make sure TDS is not deducted on your income. Form 15H is for senior citizens.

SBI has also removed the limit on the amount that can be deposited in a non-home branch. Earlier the limit was Rs 25,000.