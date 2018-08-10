Rupee opens lower against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $260.40 million and $5.43 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday was trading weaker against US dollar tracking losses in Asian currencies amid risk aversion spurred by geopolitical tensions between the US and other countries. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 68.84 a dollar, down 0.24% from its previous close of 68.68. The currency opened at 68.83 a dollar and touched a low of 68.85.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 7.748%, from its Thursday’s close of 7.745%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.08% or 31.76 points to 38,056.11. Since January, it has gained 11.65%.

Traders are cautious ahead of Index of Industrial production data for June due later in the day. IIP forecast to have risen 5.6% year on year in June, compared with 3.2% in May, according to a Bloomberg survey.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 7%, while foreign investors have sold $260.40 million and $5.43 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was up 0.65%, China renminbi 0.22%, Philippines peso 0.19%, Indonesian rupiah 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.11%, Taiwan dollar 0.06%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.16%, China offshore and Singapore dollar were up 0.08% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.57, up 0.07% from its previous close of 95.504.