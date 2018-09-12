Govt, RBI will do everything to check rupee slide

Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will do everything to ensure that the rupee does not depreciate to “unreasonable levels”, the finance ministry said on Wednesday, after the currency fell to a lifetime low of 72.91 against the US dollar. In the morning trade, the rupee declined to a lifetime low of 72.91 against the dollar, amid surging crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

“Government and RBI will do everything to ensure that rupee does not slide to unreasonable levels. Today’s correction seems to reflect that realisation,” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg tweeted. He said there was “no fundamental rationale” for the rupee to depreciate to levels seen till Tuesday. “It reflected overreaction of market operators,” Garg said.

Also read: Narendra Modi to call a meeting this weekend to arrest rupee slide

After falling to a lifetime low in early trade, the rupee rebounded by 69 paise to trade at 72.00 against the US dollar in late afternoon trade on suspected intervention by the RBI. The currency traded in a range of 71.86 to 72.91 during the day. On Tuesday, after scaling a historic low of 72.74, the local unit finally settled day at 72.69, showing a loss of 24 paise, or 0.33%.