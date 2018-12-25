Indian markets closed on Tuesday for Christmas

The broader Nifty closed 0.84 percent lower at 10,663.50 on Monday, while the benchmark Sensex ended down 0.76 percent at 35,470.15. Both indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec. 11.

Mumbai: Indian financial markets are closed on Tuesday for the Christmas holiday. Trading will resume on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty closed 0.84 percent lower at 10,663.50 on Monday, while the benchmark Sensex ended down 0.76 percent at 35,470.15. Both indexes posted their worst closing levels since Dec. 11.

The partially convertible rupee closed unchanged at 70.14 per dollar, while the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.29 percent, compared with its previous close of 8.28 percent.

Financial markets in Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, Singapore and South Korea are closed on Tuesday for a public holiday.