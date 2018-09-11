What does Amitabh Chaudhry bring to the table and what changes can one expect at the lender given that an outsider will be at the helm? https://t.co/Ifys4VNleY— Livemint (@livemint) September 11, 2018
Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 70 points dragged by ITC, HDFC twins; Nifty below 11,430
BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 opened higher, but erased gained to trade little changed. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Tue, Sep 11 2018. 10 53 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.52 am ISTAxis Bank shares extend gains, rise 2% today
- 10.27 am ISTMorgan Stanley sees strong upside for financial sector over next 12 months
- 10.06 am ISTInfosys shares rise over 1%; UBS raises PT
- 9.55 am ISTIndia turns epicentre of emerging markets rout
- 9.40 am ISTYes Bank raises $400 million via syndicated loan facility
- 9.30 am ISTSun Pharma shares rise over 1% on acquisition
- 9.23 am ISTJaiprakash Associates shares fall after ICICI Bank insolvency petition
- 9.18 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.05 am ISTOscar Wilde, the fall of the rupee and the nervous stock markets
- 8.57 am ISTCommodity Corner: Oil prices steady, gold rates edge higher
- 8.50 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 opened higher on Tuesday, but soon erased all gains to trade flat as persistent trade frictions and turmoil in emerging markets continue to mar the outlook for global equities. Asian stocks traded mixed after US share markets eked out modest gains amid lingering concerns on US-China trade tensions. The dollar edged higher and the yen slid. Persistent trade frictions and turmoil in emerging markets continue to mar the outlook for global equities. Moreover, continued capital outflow also added pressure. On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 841.68 crore on net basis, while DIIs unloaded equities worth Rs 289.66 crore, provisional data showed. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.52 am IST Axis Bank shares extend gains, rise 2% todayAxis Bank shares extended gains today. The stock rose as much as 2.06% to Rs 665. The bank on Saturday said it had received the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to appoint Amitabh Chaudhry as the managing director and chief executive officer for a period of three years. Chaudhry’s term will be effective from 1 January 2019 up to 31 December 2021.
- 10.27 am IST Morgan Stanley sees strong upside for financial sector over next 12 monthsMorgan Stanley sees strong 27 pct upside for the financial sector over the next 12 months and expects strong earnings progression, but multiples are rich – implying less room for re-rating. The brokerage forecast market capitalization of financial sector to grow to $1.8 trillion in next 10 years, and share in India market cap to increase from ~22% currently to 30% by 2027.Morgan Stanley says corporate lenders are coming out of an NPL cycle, and expects them to start reporting strong revenue growth, which will likely create a shift in performance and, hence, ownership.The brokerage expects lenders with rich liquidity, leverage to corporate credit cycle, and enough pricing power to do well in current cycle; prefer banks, NBFCs, HFCs in that order.Top bank picks are ICICI Bank Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, State Bank of India and Axis Bank Ltd. Valuations are attractive and if rates remain high, net interest margins should do well or allow banks to price out other players from higher-quality loans, noted Morgan Stanley.The brokerage downgrades Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank to equal-weight, downgrades Bank of Baroda to ‘under-weight’.It said prefer relatively strong liability franchises, such as Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd and those with pricing power in target segments and at reasonable valuations, such as Shriram Transport Finance Co, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services, while Bajaj Finance is positioned well, but valuation is expensive.The brokerage is structurally bullish on opportunity in asset management space in India. Following strong growth in recent years, inflows are slowing, however it expect industry to sustain equity AUM CAGR of ~20 pct over next 3 years. Reuters
- 10.06 am IST Infosys shares rise over 1%; UBS raises PTUBS raised the price target on India’s second-largest software services exporter Infosys Ltd to Rs 865 from Rs 737.50, maintaining “buy” rating. “Expect revenue acceleration in FY19, driven by an easing drag from retail and a modest improvement in banking in Q2-4 FY19,” wrote UBS analysts in a note. Infosys shares rose as much as 1.66% to Rs 744.15 per share today. The stock has risen over 41% this year as of last close.UBS further said market still wary of expecting meaningful medium-term revenue acceleration for Infosys, and the stock’s recent rally is largely led by depreciating rupee. For Infosys, attrition remains a challenge, senior management retention is key, given loss of two business unit heads in six months, added UBS. Positive contract win momentum in FY19 likely to be a lead indicator of revenue pick-up, said UBS.Thirty-four of 45 brokerages rate the stock “buy” or higher, eight “hold” and three “sell” or lower; their median PT is 710 rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data. Reuters
- 9.55 am IST India turns epicentre of emerging markets rout India became the focal point of an emerging markets (EMs) rout on Monday after months of managing to stay on the periphery. The Indian rupee is the worst performing emerging markets currency, declining 11% year to date against the dollar. Ripple effects of the depreciating rupee were felt across equities and bond markets as well. Read more
- 9.40 am IST Yes Bank raises $400 million via syndicated loan facilityYes Bank Ltd shares traded 0.54% up at Rs 325.50 after the bank said that it has raised $400 million through a syndicated loan facility. The bank said it plans to use the loan to support the growing business of its IFSC banking unit.
- 9.30 am IST Sun Pharma shares rise over 1% on acquisitionSun Pharma shares rose as much as 1.48% to Rs 649 after the company said it will acquire 18.75% stake in Israel based Tarsius Pharma for $3 million. The company is an early-stage research and development company focusing on development of drug candidates in the field of Ophthalmology.However, gains were capped over a report that the USFDA had found seven breaches of manufacturing standards at the Mohali plant during an inspection between 7 and 16 November 2016 and had issued Form 483, citing four deviations in the laboratory system, two in the quality system and one in production, Mint reported. Read more
- 9.23 am IST Jaiprakash Associates shares fall after ICICI Bank insolvency petitionShares of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd fell 3% to Rs 10.35 after ICICI Bank filed bankruptcy petition against the company. The company says it has 7 days to reply to ICICI Bank’s petition. If NCLT allows the plea of the ICICI bank, then this will be the second company of the crisis hit Jaypee group facing insolvency.
- 9.18 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee opened marginally stronger, but soon erased all gains and was trading little changed against the US dollar as traders await key inflation data and government measures to halt decline in the currency. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 72.42 a dollar, up 0.02% from its Monday’s close of 72.45. The home currency opened at 72.30 per dollar and touched a high and a low of 72.28 and 72.44, respectively. So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11.85%, while foreign investors have sold $405.60 million and $6.34 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
- 9.05 am IST Oscar Wilde, the fall of the rupee and the nervous stock marketsOn a year-to-date basis, the rupee has now lost more than 13% against the dollar and is among the worst performing emerging market currencies.
On a year-to-date basis, the rupee has now lost more than 13% against the dollar and is among the worst performing emerging market currencieshttps://t.co/PdLL8SqrxC— Livemint (@livemint) September 11, 2018
- 8.57 am IST Commodity Corner: Oil prices steady, gold rates edge higherGold prices inched lower as the dollar firmed on worries over a potential new trade action from the US against China and expectations of a US interest rate increase this month by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,194.30. US gold futures were mostly steady at $1,199.60 an ounce.Oil prices were steady, supported by looming US sanctions against Iran’s petroleum industry. But prices were capped by signs that increased supplies by other major producers, including US and Saudi Arabia, could make up for the disruptions from Iran. US WTI crude futures were at $67.61 per barrel, up 7 cents from their last settlement. Brent crude futures climbed 11 cents to $77.48 a barrel.Metals: LME copper slid for a second session on Tuesday as an intensifying trade dispute between the United States and China raised concerns over demand for industrial metals. Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.3 percent at $5,892 a tonne, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange added 0.1 percent to $6,945.09 a tonne. Reuters
- 8.50 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ Overnight, US markets closed in green. S&P 500 rose 0.19% to 2,877 helped by recovery in technology shares. Asian markets are little changed in morning trade.■ ArcelorMittal SA sharply raised its bid to acquire debt-laden Essar Steel Ltd to ₹42,000, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The company had earlier offered ₹30,500 crore for Essar Steel, reports Mint.■ Two days after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued observations at Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd’s Halol manufacturing facility, the regulator found breaches of manufacturing standards at the company’s Mohali plant.■ Private sector lender ICICI Bank has filed insolvency petition against Jaiprakash Associates before the National Company Law Tribunal.■ SpiceJet, which has air freight business under the brand name SpiceXpress, is betting on the increasing popularity of next-day delivery services that e-commerce firms are offering to customers, reports Business Standard.■ Real estate firm Kalpataru Ltd has entered into a joint development agreement with pipe manufacturer Indian Hume Pipe Co. Ltd, to develop a 15-acre land parcel for a residential project in suburban Pune. R. Sree Ram/MintWith inputs from Reuters
First Published: Tue, Sep 11 2018. 08 50 AM IST