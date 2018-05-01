Do you know what your mutual fund statements tell you?

iStock

A mutual fund statement gives details about your investment. Very similar to your bank account statement that tells you about your savings bank account.

Your personal details

To begin with, it will have your personal details such as name, address, permanent account number (PAN), email address, mobile number and nominee details. It is important that all the details are correct and there are no spelling mistakes, to avoid any kind of dispute at the time of withdrawal. If there is more than one mutual fund account holder, it will also show details of the other account holders. You will also get a folio number that you can use to check about your fund in case of any problems or if you have any queries.

Understanding the net asset value (NAV)

Let’s take a bar of chocolate and divide it into small pieces of equal size. The investor, who holds each piece, will be the value. For instance, if the bar of chocolate is worth Rs100 and is broken into 10 equal pieces, then the value of each piece will be Rs10. In mutual fund, NAV works in the same way. The number on its own is not important.

Usually the starting NAV for a fund is set at Rs10, but not always. The initial NAV also doesn’t have any relevance as it doesn’t indicate the market value. You shouldn’t compare the NAV of your fund with another fund’s NAV because it doesn’t mean anything.

Your investment details

Under the portfolio summary, you will always find the name of the scheme and whether it is a growth or dividend plan, the number of units you hold, net asset value (NAV), current value, cost of investment and dividend you have earned, if any.

The scheme name should match the one you had decided to invest in.

NAV is the price per unit of the scheme; it tells you the current value of the mutual fund.

The cost of investment is the amount that you have put in the fund and the current value is how much it has grown so far. Through the current value, you can track how your mutual fund has performed so far.

Bank account and broker/advisor details

It will always have your bank account details. This is the account where the money will go on redemption of the mutual fund. You have to ensure that the bank account details are correct to avoid any kind of issue when you plan to withdraw your mutual fund. Otherwise, it may go to someone else’s account.

Besides your bank account details, it will also have details of your broker or advisor from whom you have purchased the mutual fund. The person mentioned on the statement gets a commission on the investment you have made, as long as you don’t redeem the mutual fund.

If you invest without a broker, the space will be left empty.