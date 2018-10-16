Rupee opens marginally lower against dollar

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%, while foreign investors have sold $4.36 billion and $8.40 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Tuesday weakened marginally against the US dollar, tracking mixed Asian cues. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 73.89 a dollar, down 0.1% from its Monday’s close of 73.82. The currency opened at 73.77 a dollar.

Trade deficit for September stood at $13.98 billion from $17.39 billion in August. Exports came in at $27.95 billion, down 2.15% from a year ago, while imports rose 10.45% to $41.9 billion, lowest in five months.

The 10-year gilt yield stood at 7.945% from its previous close of 7.923%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Benchmark Sensex rose 0.40% or 139.23 points to 35,004.33 points. Year to date, it has risen 2.37%.

So far this year, the rupee has declined 13.5%, while foreign investors have sold $4.36 billion and $8.40 billion in the equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was down 0.18%, China renminbi 0.12%, Hong Kong dollar 0.04%. However, South Korean won was up 0.58%, Taiwan dollar and Philippines peso were up 0.1% each.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.14, up 0.08% from its previous close of 95.059.