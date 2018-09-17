Offshore rupee bonds get tax exemption on interest payment

The rupee ended at 72.51 against the dollar on Monday, plunging 67 paise from its previous close of 71.84 against the greenback on Friday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The government on Monday exempted interest payment on debt raised through offshore rupee denominated bonds from tax, in a bid to improve capital inflow and help the domestic currency strengthen against the US dollar.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement that interest payable to a non-resident or a foreign company regarding offshore rupee bonds issued from Monday till 31 March 2019 will be exempt from tax. Therefore, no tax will be deducted on interest payment at source. The CBDT statement said legislative changes will be proposed in due course.

The move is part of the government’s overall strategy to address the recent depreciation in the rupee against the US dollar, which is hurting industries that import raw material in high content. The domestic price of auto fuel, linked to the international price of the commodity, also went up in recent months.

The CBDT said Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had announced “a multi-pronged strategy to contain the current account deficit (CAD) and augment the foreign exchange inflow” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review of the state of the economy last Friday. “In this background, low-cost foreign borrowings through offshore rupee denominated bonds have been further incentivised to increase foreign exchange inflow,” according to the policy-making body.

The domestic currency weakened 11.57% against the dollar since the beginning of the current fiscal. It ended at 72.51 against the dollar on Monday, plunging 67 paise from its previous close of 71.84 against the greenback on Friday.