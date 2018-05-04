 Market Live: Sensex falls 70 points, Nifty near 10,650, Bharti Airtel shares gain 3% - Livemint
Market Live: Sensex falls 70 points, Nifty near 10,650, Bharti Airtel shares gain 3%

BSE Sensex trades lower by around 70 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,650. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, May 04 2018. 09 44 AM IST
Highlights

BSE Sesex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Friday. Photo: Mint
  • Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower on Friday, tacking losses in global equities. Asian stocks opened lower as investors assessed the implications of ongoing trade talks between the US and China. Overnight, US stocks closed marginally lower. Investors are now awaiting US jobs and wage growth data due later in the day. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 9.40 am IST Bharti Airtel shares gain nearly 3%Bharti Airtel Ltd shares rose 2.65% to Rs415.10 after ET reported that the company plans to raise as much as $1.5 billion by diluting about 25% of its stake when it lists the holding company of its Africa operations.
  • 9.35 am IST JSW Energy shares down 5% after earningsJSW Energy Ltd shares fell 5% to Rs77.70 after the company reported a surprise loss for the March quarter to Rs491.54 crore against a profit of Rs2.45 crore a year ago.
  • 9.27 am IST Sensex, Nifty trade lowerBSE Sensex traded lower by 71.16 points, or 0.20%, to 35,031.98, while the Nifty 50 fell 14.35 points, or 0.13%, to 10,665.30.
  • 9.25 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar ahead of US payrolls data due later on Friday. The home currency was trading at 66.64 against US dollar, up 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 66.65. The rupee opened at 66.63 a dollar. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.732% from its previous close of 7.734%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
  • 9.23 am IST Asian stocks trade lowerAsian stocks declined as investors assessed the implications of ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China. The dollar extended a drop ahead of the monthly US jobs report, while the Aussie advanced. Attention now turns to the health of the U.S. economy, with wages growth and jobs data due Friday. Hang Seng fell 0.7%, Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3% and South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.8%.
First Published: Fri, May 04 2018. 09 27 AM IST
