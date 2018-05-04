Live now
Market Live: Sensex falls 70 points, Nifty near 10,650, Bharti Airtel shares gain 3%
BSE Sensex trades lower by around 70 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,650. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Fri, May 04 2018. 09 44 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.40 am ISTBharti Airtel shares gain nearly 3%
- 9.35 am ISTJSW Energy shares down 5% after earnings
- 9.27 am ISTSensex, Nifty trade lower
- 9.25 am ISTRupee trades flat against US dollar
- 9.23 am ISTAsian stocks trade lower
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 traded lower on Friday, tacking losses in global equities. Asian stocks opened lower as investors assessed the implications of ongoing trade talks between the US and China. Overnight, US stocks closed marginally lower. Investors are now awaiting US jobs and wage growth data due later in the day. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.25 am IST Rupee trades flat against US dollarThe Indian rupee was trading little changed against US dollar ahead of US payrolls data due later on Friday. The home currency was trading at 66.64 against US dollar, up 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 66.65. The rupee opened at 66.63 a dollar. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.732% from its previous close of 7.734%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
- 9.23 am IST Asian stocks trade lowerAsian stocks declined as investors assessed the implications of ongoing trade talks between the U.S. and China. The dollar extended a drop ahead of the monthly US jobs report, while the Aussie advanced. Attention now turns to the health of the U.S. economy, with wages growth and jobs data due Friday. Hang Seng fell 0.7%, Shanghai Composite dropped 0.3% and South Korea’s Kospi index lost 0.8%.
First Published: Fri, May 04 2018. 09 27 AM IST
