RBI intervenes at 71.80 rupees per dollar, say dealers

Rupee touched an all-time low of 71.79 today. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened mildly in the forex markets on Wednesday, two traders told Reuters, as the rupee hit a fresh low in line with other emerging market currencies hurt by dollar strength and simmering trade tensions.

The RBI is expected to have sold dollars at 71.80 rupees per dollar in the local spot forex market to stem a sharp fall in the Indian currency.

The Indian rupee today erased all the morning gains and weakened to a fresh record low against the US dollar on concern over contagion from other emerging markets. This was the sixth consecutive sessions when the currency fell. At 12.09 pm, rupee was trading at 71.76 a dollar, down 0.28% from its Tuesday’s close of 71.57. It opened at 71.45 and touched a low of 71.79.

Emerging markets received more bad news as South Africa’s economy slumped into recession on Tuesday, a day after Turkey reported a surge in inflation. Philippines announced Wednesday that inflation exceeded 6% for the first time since 2009.

“The rupee continues to make a new record low on account of crisis in the emerging market currencies. Further consistent rise in the crude oil prices and dollar index has kept sentiments bearish” said Rushabh Maru, research analyst at Anand Rathi.

“There are talks of rupee moving towards 72-73 levels hence there is lot of speculative dollar buying in the market which is driving the currency lower every day. RBI intervention is very less despite the fact that forex reserves are around $400 billion. There are talks of out-of-the-monetary-policy interest rate hike by the RBI and issuance of NRI bond issue to raise dollar money. However, at present possibility of both the options is very low as the macroeconomic situation is much better than it was in 2013”, Maru added