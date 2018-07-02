How to apply online for instant PAN based on Aadhaar

Applicants already having PAN should not apply for e-PAN, the income tax department said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: An Aadhaar card holder can now apply for e-PAN online free of cost, thanks to a new facility launched by the Income Tax Department. e-PAN is digitally signed PAN (Permanent Account Number) card issued in electronic format by the Income Tax department using Aadhaar e-KYC. Income tax department uses Aadhaar-based e-KYC for instant e-PAN allotment. Aadhaar-based e-KYC (Know Your Customer) is an online service provided by UIDAI for verification of identity and address of Aadhaar holder.

Aadhaar is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to a resident of India while Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a 10-digit alphanumeric number allotted by the income tax department to a person, firm or entity.

The Income Tax department recently launched an instant Aadhaar-based PAN allotment service for individuals seeking to obtain the unique identity for the first time.

This facility is free of cost and instant allotment of e-PAN is available only for a limited period on first-come-first-serve basis for valid Aadhaar card holders, the income tax department said.

Applicants already having PAN should not apply for e-PAN, the tax department said. Individuals (other than minors) with a valid Aadhaar number (with active mobile number linked with Aadhaar) can avail the e-PAN allotment facility.

The new instant e-PAN facility has been introduced due to increasing number of people applying to obtain PAN for their financial and tax matters, news agency PTI reported, citing a tax official said.

How to apply for e-PAN

The e-PAN facility is only for resident individuals (except minors) and not for Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), firms, trusts and companies etc, the tax department said. e-PAN is generated using details (such as name, date of birth, gender, address and mobile number) available in Aadhaar. (If these details are not correct, the person needs to update them first in Aadhaar before applying for e-PAN.)

To apply for instant e-PAN (based on Aadhaar) online, the Aadhaar holder needs to go to the website of the income tax department. And then access the Quick Links section and click on the Instant e-PAN link.

Thereafter, the person needs to click on the Apply Instant e-PAN link. Once Aadhaar e-KYC is successful based on Aadhaar OTP, the process of e-PAN application will be initiated.

This is a completely paperless facility and everything will be done electronically. Only scanned image of the applicant’s signature has to be uploaded.

After successful filing of e-PAN application, a 15-dight acknowledgement number will be generated and sent to the mobile number/email ID mentioned in the application form.

The instant PAN application status can be checked through Check Instant e-PAN Status webpage.

A fresh PAN will be allotted on the basis of a one-time password (OTP) sent over the “active mobile number” linked with the valid Aadhaar number of a person. Once the PAN is allotted to an applicant through his electronic Aadhaar-based verification system in a few seconds, the applicant will be sent the PAN card by post, PTI reported citing an income tax official.

In another development, the income tax department had last week extended the deadline for the PAN-Aadhaar linking to March 31 next year. This is the fifth time it has extended the deadline for individuals to link their PAN to their biometric ID (Aadhaar).