Rupee trades flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Friday opened marginally higher but soon erased all the gains and was trading little changed against US dollar, tracking mixed Asian currencies. At 9.08am, the rupee was trading at 71.99 a dollar, down 0.01% from its Thursday’s close of 71.99. It opened at 71.92 per dollar and touched a low of 72.04. The rupee in the last session hit an all-time low of 72.11 in intraday.

The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.048%, from its previous close of 8.056%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11%, while foreign investors have sold $305.10 million and $6.15 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.42% or 161.31 points to 38,404.12. Since January, it has gained 12.29%.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. Japanese yen was up 0.16%, South Korean won 0.1%, Taiwan dollar 0.05%, China offshore 0.03%. However, Philippines peso was down 0.13%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%, Singapore dollar 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 95.012, down 0.01% from its previous close of 95.021.