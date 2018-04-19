Market Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty above 10550, OMC shares fall

India"s fiscal outlook poised for a reset: IMF https://t.co/XjMIqc0d9d— Livemint (@livemint) April 19, 2018
Thu, Apr 19 2018.
- Mumbai: BSE Sensex gained over 100 points in the opening trade on Thursday against the previous day’s closing. NSE’s Nifty 50 also rose in the morning hours to trade above 10,550. Asian markets traded marginally higher in morning trade, while overnight US markets closed mixed. The Indian rupee weakened for a fourth consecutive session to hit a fresh seven-month low against the US dollar after international crude oil prices surged. Traders are cautious ahead of the release of Reserve Bank of India’s latest policy meeting minutes on Thursday. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.37 am IST HDFC Life shares rise after quarterly profit jumps 40%HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co. Ltd shares rose 2.5% to Rs504.55 after its net profit jumped 40.4% in March quarter to Rs346.84 crore from Rs247.04 crore a year ago.
- 9.30 am IST India’s fiscal outlook poised for a reset: IMFThe International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that India’s combined gross debt, including that of the central and state governments, is set to decline by almost nine percentage points to 61.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023-24.
- 9.27 am IST Rupee weakens for fourth session against US dollar as oil prices surgeThe Indian rupee weakened for a fourth consecutive session to hit a fresh seven-month low against the US dollar after international crude oil prices surged. The home currency was trading at 65.82 against US dollar, down 0.24% from its Wednesday’s close of 65.66. The rupee opened at 65.84 a dollar and touched a low of 65.85 a dollar—a level last seen on 28 September 2017. Yields on 10-year government bond stood at 7.602% from its previous close of 7.535%.
First Published: Thu, Apr 19 2018. 09 27 AM IST
