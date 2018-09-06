Rupee on longest losing streak against dollar since May 2016

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11%, while foreign investors have sold $261.20 million and $6 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively. Photo: Reuters

Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened for the seventh straight session, its longest losing streak since May 2016, against the US dollar amid concern that US President Donald Trump may order additional tariffs on China. At 10.14am, the rupee was trading at 71.88 a dollar, down 0.19% from its Wednesday’s close of 71.76. It opened at 71.65 per dollar and touched a low of 71.94.

The Trump administration is planning to impose further $200 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports as early as this week, which would mark a significant escalation in trade dispute between both countries. Analysts expect yuan, which has lost more than 6% against the dollar in the past three months, would extend its decline if Beijing retaliates.

Earlier, finance minister Arun Jaitley said that the government is closely monitoring developments relating to Turkey, which had generated global risk aversion towards emerging market currencies, and would address any situation arising in the context of the unsettled international environment.

India’s macro fundamentals remained resilient and strong, Jaitley added. “India’s foreign exchange reserves are comfortable by global standards and sufficient to mitigate any undue volatility in the foreign exchange market.”

Bond yield too gained tracking the home currency. The 10-year bond yield stood at 8.036%, from its previous close of 8.049%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

“Bond markets continued to endure the steady depreciation in the Rupee which scaled to fresh lows”, said Edelweiss Financial said in a note to its investors.

So far this year, the rupee has weakened 11%, while foreign investors have sold $261.20 million and $6 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.44% or 167.47 points to 38,185.78. Since January, it has gained 12%.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Indonesian Rupiah was up 0.32%, Philippines peso 0.25%, Japanese yen 0.21%, Singapore dollar, Taiwan dollar and South Korean won were up 0.08% each, Thai Baht 0.04%. However, China Offshore spot was down 0.13% and China renminbi 0.09%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.996, down 0.2% from its previous close of 95.184.