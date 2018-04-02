ICICI Bank, Axis Bank together lose Rs13,216 crore in market capitalisation

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. While ICICI Bank’s scrip tumbled 5.93% to end at Rs261.90 on the BSE, shares of Axis Bank fell by 2.20% to settle at Rs498.20 on the BSE. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi:Shares of ICICI Bank and Axis Bank declined up to 6% on Monday and their total market capitalisation eroded by Rs13,215.67 crore, amid reports raising concerns about the two lenders.

ICICI Bank’s scrip tumbled 5.93% to end at Rs261.90 on the BSE. In intra-day trade, it tanked 7% to Rs258.90.

Led by the sharp fall in the stock, the company’s market valuation eroded by Rs10,452.84 crore to Rs1,68,344.16 crore on the BSE.

The shares of the lender took a beating amid controversy following reports about alleged involvement of Chanda Kochhar and her family members in a loan provided to Videocon Group on quid pro quo basis.

Markets regulator Sebi is looking into the matter for any possible disclosure and corporate governance-related lapses.

The CBI has questioned a few officials of ICICI Bank as part of a preliminary enquiry to find out if any quid pro quo was involved in the bank giving Rs3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

Shares of Axis Bank fell by 2.20% to settle at Rs498.20 on the BSE.

During the day, it lost 3.31% to Rs492.50. The company’s market capitalisation dropped by Rs2,762.83 crore to Rs1,27,853.17 crore.

The decline came amid reports that the RBI has asked the company’s board to re-consider the decision to re-appoint Shikha Sharma as its MD and CEO for a fourth term in the wake of concerns over rising bad loans at the country’s third largest private sector lender.

“We wish to inform you that the bank’s board follows a standard process with regard to senior appointments, and forwards its recommendations to the regulator (to the extent required). This process is currently in progress,” Axis Bank said in a statement today.