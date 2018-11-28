Live now
Markets LIVE: Sensex rises 180 points, Nifty reclaims 10700, Yes Bank shares down 5%
IndusInd Bank, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Titan and ITC are top gainers on key indices, whereas Yes Bank, NTPC, ONGC and BPCL lead losses. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 09 30 AM IST
Highlights
- 9.28 am ISTLupin shares fall 2% on CFO resignation
- 9.23 am ISTYes Bank shares down 5% on rating downgrade
- 9.17 am ISTBond yield hits 7-month low; Rupee falls against US dollar
- 9.10 am ISTWith HCL Tech and Wipro, Sensex gets its stock selection wrong yet again
- 09.00 am ISTVehicle sales declined this festive season
- 8.47 am ISTCommodity corner: Oil prices gain, metals steady
- 8.35 am ISTAsia stocks trade mixed amid US-China trade talks
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 gained for the second straight say on Wednesday following positive cues from global markets ahead of key G20 and Opec meetings. Asian stocks traded mixed as investors mulled comments from Federal Reserve officials and the chances of a breakthrough in the US-China trade dispute. Shares posted modest losses in Australia, South Korea and China, were little changed in Japan and edged higher in Hong Kong. Overnight in the US, the S&P 500 Index climbed for a second day. Oil prices rose ahead of an OPEC meeting next week where the members are expected to decide some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.23 am IST Yes Bank shares down 5% on rating downgradeYes Bank shares fell as much as 5.05% to Rs 173.90 per share after Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday downgraded the bank’s ratings to non-investment grade, and changed outlook to negative from stable on the back of various resignations from the board.“Although the bank’s reported credit fundamentals remain stable, the developments surrounding the transition in leadership as well as the governance issues are credit negative because they complicate management’s effective implementation of the bank’s long-term strategy,” said the rating agency.
- 9.17 am IST Bond yield hits 7-month low; Rupee falls against US dollarThe 10-year bond yield fell over 5 basis points to hit a seven month low after the Reserve Bank of India announced additional Rs 40000 crore worth of open market operation (OMO) purchases in December. At 9.15am, the 10-year bond yield stood at 7.678%—a level last seen on 8 May, from its previous close of 7.732%. Meanwhile, the rupee was trading at 85 a dollar, down 0.08% from its Monday’s close of 70.79. The currency opened at 70.81 a dollar. So far this year, the rupee has declined 9.77%.
- 9.10 am IST With HCL Tech and Wipro, Sensex gets its stock selection wrong yet againManagers of BSE’s Sensex are reversing a portfolio decision they made 15 years ago. Back in November 2003, HCL Technologies Ltd was excluded from the index and replaced by Wipro Ltd. The positions are now being swapped, with Wipro getting the boot, and HCL Tech being welcomed into the index of 30 large-cap stocks. Read more
- 09.00 am IST Vehicle sales declined this festive seasonDuring the 42-day festive period, registrations of vehicles in the domestic market—an indicator of retail sales and consumer sentiment—was down by as much as 11% year-on-year, according to data from analytics firm Crisil Ltd. Passenger vehicles displayed the sharpest decline of 14% in registrations.The BSE Auto index shed 20% between July and end-October before recovering marginally this month. Likewise, shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which makes one out of every two cars sold in the country, also fell on lacklustre sales.Read: It’s a negative festive surprise for automakers in India
- 8.47 am IST Commodity corner: Oil prices gain, metals steadyOil prices rose ahead of an OPEC meeting next week at which the producer club is expected to decide some form of supply cut to counter an emerging glut. US WTI crude futures were at $51.88 per barrel at 0148 GMT, up 32 cents, or 0.6% from their last settlement. International Brent crude oil futures were up 44 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.65 per barrel. Despite today’s rise, oil prices have still lost almost a third of their value since early October, weighed down by an emerging supply overhang and by widespread weakness in financial markets.Gold prices steadied after hitting their lowest in nearly two weeks in the previous session, with the U.S. dollar firm as a senior Federal Reserve official reaffirmed the need for further rate increases. Spot gold was steady at $1,214.71 per ounce. Prices fell to their lowest since Nov. 15 at $1,211.36 per ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,214 per ounce.Metals: LME copper was little changed on Wednesday after three days of losses but other industrial metals eased amid further uncertainty over the direction of the U.S.-China trade war. Three-month LME copper was unchanged at $6,121.5 a tonne, while the copper contract on the SFE edged down 0.3% to 49,930 yuan ($7,177.67) a tonne. Reuters
- 8.35 am IST Asia stocks trade mixed amid US-China trade talksAsian stocks traded mixed as investors mulled comments from Federal Reserve officials and the chances of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade dispute. The dollar maintained gains. Shares posted modest losses in Sydney, Seoul and Shanghai, were little changed in Tokyo and edged higher in Hong Kong. Earlier, the S&P 500 Index climbed for a second day. The 10-year Treasury yield was steady as Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida backed gradual rate hikes ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech on Wednesday.Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.2% as of 10:44 a.m. in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index slipped 0.1%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.5%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.3%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%. Bloomberg
First Published: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 08 35 AM IST
