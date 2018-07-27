 ITC becomes India’s 4th most valued firm in m-cap - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Money

ITC becomes India’s 4th most valued firm in m-cap

Led by the sharp rally in the stock, ITC’s market valuation rose to ₹3,69,259.15 crore, which was ₹10,460.27 crore more than that of HUL’s ₹3,58,798.88 crore m-cap on BSE

Last Published: Fri, Jul 27 2018. 06 32 PM IST
PTI
At close of trade, ITC shares ended 5.24% higher at ₹302.20 on BSE. Intra-day, it zoomed 6.91% to ₹307 — its 52-week high
At close of trade, ITC shares ended 5.24% higher at ₹302.20 on BSE. Intra-day, it zoomed 6.91% to ₹307 — its 52-week high

New Delhi: ITC on Friday went past Hindustan Unilever to become the country’s fourth most valued firm in terms of market valuation helped by a smart surge in its share price.

At close of trade, ITC shares ended 5.24% higher at ₹302.20 on BSE. Intra-day, it zoomed 6.91% to ₹307 — its 52-week high. The stock was the top gainer among the 30-Sensex blue chips.

Led by the sharp rally in the stock, the company’s market valuation rose to ₹3,69,259.15 crore, which was ₹10,460.27 crore more than that of HUL’s ₹3,58,798.88 crore m-cap on BSE. With this, ITC also became the most valued FMCG company.

HUL shares ended 0.64% lower at ₹1,657.55 on BSE. During the day, it slipped 1.51% to ₹1,643.

Shares of ITC have been on a rising spree for the seventh straight session, surging nearly 13%. ITC yesterday reported 10% rise in standalone net profit at₹2,818.68 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, aided by lower expenses, good growth in agri-business and other FMCG business despite decline in cigarettes sales.

TCS is the country’s most valued firm with a market cap of ₹7,43,930.44 crore followed by RIL (₹7,15,772.03 crore), HDFC Bank (₹5,82,044.68 crore), ITC and HUL in the top five order on BSE.

Rise in ITC was also instrumental in sending the BSE benchmark index higher by 352.21 points to close at 37,336.85.

First Published: Fri, Jul 27 2018. 06 32 PM IST
Topics: ITC ITC m cap Hindustan Unilever ITC market valuation ITC share price

More From Money »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »