Live now
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty erase gains, power, PSU bank stocks fall
BSE Sensex trades higher by around 30 points, while the Nifty 50 slips below 10,800. Here are the latest updates from the markets
Last Modified: Thu, Jun 21 2018. 10 05 AM IST
Highlights
- 10.03 am ISTAdani Ports shares rise over 1% on block deal
- 9.37 am ISTIndiGo shares jump 4%
- 9.33 am ISTBank of Maharastra shares down 7% after CEO arrest
- 9.30 am ISTMarket update: Sensex, Nifty open higher
- 9.25 am ISTBond yields fall for 5th session, rupee weakens against US dollar
- 8.55 am ISTStocks in focus today
- 8.40 am ISTOpening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today
- Mumbai: Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE’s Nifty 50 advanced for the second session on Thursday following positive cues from Asian markets. Asian shares edges higher on Thursday as easing trade tensions between US and China helped calm nerves, while tensions in the oil market grew ahead of an Opec meeting. Meanwhile, RBI’s June meeting minutes gave no indication of future rate action, citing uncertainties around oil and food prices. Bond yields fell for 5th session, while the rupee weakens against US dollar. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 9.37 am IST IndiGo shares jump 4%Shares of IndiGo parent InterGlobe Aviation Ltd jumped 4% to Rs1,178 after the company said it has not received any notice form the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The company issued the clarification following media reports that ED summoned top management of IndiGo Airlines for violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act.Moreover, regulatory data on Wednesday showed that IndiGo retained its No.1 spot in terms of market share among India’s air passenger careers in May, carrying 4.85 million people during the month. The low-fare airline commanded a 40.9% market share in May, against 39.8% in April, and 41.2% in May 2017. Read more
- 9.33 am IST Bank of Maharastra shares down 7% after CEO arrestShares of Bank of Maharashtra fell 7% to Rs12.51 after Maharashtra police arrested the CEO and an executive director of state-run Bank accusing them of misusing their authority in making loans to a property developer. BoM CEO Ravindra Marathe and an executive director, Rajendra Gupta, were among six people arrested, police said. Among the rest are Sushil Muhnot, a former chairman and managing director of the bank, a manager at the bank, and a chartered accountant and an employee of D.S. Kulkarni Developers Ltd, police said.
- 9.25 am IST Bond yields fall for 5th session, rupee weakens against US dollarYields on the 10-year government bonds fell for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) June meeting minutes signalled that the central bank will rely on data for future rate hike decisions. The 10-year bond yield cooled to 7.798% on Thursday morning from the previous day’s close of 7.827%.Meanwhile, the rupee weakened to 68.18 against US dollar, down 0.16% from its previous close, tracking losses in Asian currencies market as traders waited for developments in the US-China trade dispute.(Ravindra Sonavane/Mint)
- 8.55 am IST Stocks in focus today■ Low-fare airline IndiGo (Interglobe Aviation Ltd) retained its No.1 spot in terms of market share among India’s air passenger careers in May, carrying 4.85 million people during the month. ■ German auto parts maker Bosch Group plans to invest 1,700 crores ($250 million) in India over the next three years to meet growing demand in the domestic automotive market, chief executive officer Volkmar Denner said.■ State Bank of India (SBI) managing director Balasubramanyam Sriram has been appointed the managing director and chief executive officer of IDBI Bank for a period of three months. ■ Textiles-to-retail conglomerate Arvind Ltd is planning to scale up its textiles business to Rs10,000 crore by 2023, from Rs6,000 crore now.■ Auto component maker Varroc Engineering Ltd will launch its Rs1,955 crore initial public offering (IPO) on 26 June.■ Biscuit maker Anmol Industries Ltd has filed draft papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering (IPO).(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
- 8.40 am IST Opening bell: Cues to look out for before trading today■ The Nasdaq composite and S&P 500 closed higher on Wednesday, boosted by dealmaking activity and potentially improving trade relations between the US and the European Union. Asian stocks were muted on Thursday as global markets calmed after an elevation in trade tensions between the US and China triggered a sell-off earlier in the week.■ In stark contrast to previous meetings of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee, the one in June gave no indication of future rate action, citing uncertainties around oil and food prices. However, all the members were unanimous in their readings on inflation and growth.■ Union minister Arun Jaitley said that chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian will be leaving the finance ministry because of “pressing family commitments” and will return to the US.■ The highest GST rate of 28%, plus states levying some amount of local sales tax or value added tax (VAT), on petrol and diesel is likely to be the tax structure when the two auto fuels are covered under the goods and service tax regime.(Harsha Jethmalani/Mint)
First Published: Thu, Jun 21 2018. 08 56 AM IST
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Why Indian paint makers are shifting to water-based paints
- 2019 elections still some time away but defence stocks get the jitters
- Complan and Horlicks on sale signals low energy in health drinks market
- With fall of the last dove, MPC minutes portend more than one RBI rate hike
- RITES IPO ticks the valuations box, but not the growth one